The Traitors fans share genius Harry theory after ‘greatest episode of television’

The Traitors II,03-01-2024,Harry,***IMAGE STRICTLY EMBARGOED FOR PUBLICATION UNTIL 00:00:01 HRS 02/02/2024***,Studio Lambert,Mark Mainz (Mark Mainz)

The Traitors’ latest episode has been hailed by fans on Twitter/X as the “greatest ever”, after the action involved a funeral procession, a poisoned chalice, and two Traitors going head-to-head during the roundtables. But fans think they already have the upcoming episodes worked out after praising brilliant gameplay from one particular contestant. Find out more…

In the episode, the contestants discovered that one of the Faithfuls had been ‘poisoned’, with Zack quickly working out that the Traitors could have given someone a drink that ‘murdered’ them. After a funeral procession confirmed that it was Diane who had been given the poisoned chalice, Traitor Paul accused Miles of giving Diane the cup, eventually banishing him from the show.

Although Paul successfully betrayed his fellow Traitor in the sneaky roundtable table, fans spotted the third and final Traitor, Harry, who appeared to be playing a game of his own, whispering to Zack, ‘Do you reckon there’s two Traitors going at each other?’

View this tweet on Twitter

While talking to the camera, Harry revealed that he thought Paul was doing “too much” and revealed plans to betray him by recruiting another Traitor to team up with him against Paul.

Fans think Harry will turn the table on Paul (Studio Lambert)

Taking to Twitter/X to discuss, one person wrote: “I’m sorry but I am fully behind Harry now. This line and then the way he manoeuvred Paul into recruiting too so he can shank him. Genius little snake.” A third person added: “Just clapped so hard at Harry being an absolute genius backstabber that my watch tried to call me an ambulance.”

You may also like

Another person added: “So unbelievably delicious the way Paul thinks he's Head Traitor and Harry is just WIPING THE FLOOR WITH HIM.” Another posted: “I can’t believe I’m saying this but I believe I may have underestimated Harry… a quiet genius is in our midst.”

Story continues

Harry dropped a hint that Paul was a Traitor (Studio Lambert)

Talking predictions, one person posted: “Paul is so obviously going home soon, they’ve set up his downfall all season by editing him as super strong but also cocky and planting seeds of his downfall throughout. My prediction is a Harry or recruited Traitor win. Harry is getting super strong now that was basically a 10/10 episode for him and he’s been shown pretty positively all season. Plus the faithfuls are genuinely awful, way too many duds and way too much absolutist thinking.”

The Traitors season 2 contestants: Faithfuls and Traitors

Andrew, Jonny, Paul, Jasmine, Charlie, Anthony, Sonja, Aubrey, Diane, Brian, Mollie, Claudia Winkleman, Harry, Zack, Evie, Charlotte, Ash, Meg, Jaz, Kyra, Ross, Tracey & Miles (Mark Mainz)

Andrew - Faithful

Anthony - Faithful

Ash - Traitor

Aubrey - Faithful

Brian - Faithful

Charlie - Faithful

Charlotte - Faithful

Diane - Faithful

Evie - Faithful

Harry - Traitor

Jasmine - Faithful

Jaz - Faithful

Jonny - Faithful

Kyra - Faithful

Meg - Faithful

Miles - Traitor

Mollie - Faithful

Paul - Traitor

Ross - Faithful

Sonja - Potential Traitor

Tracey - Faithful

Zack - Faithful

Another fan added: “Honestly think they're crazy to recruit after that roundtable. Anyone who comes in as a traitor will quickly realise that Paul can't be trusted in the slightest after stabbing Miles in the back - and I'm not sure why Harry would suggest Zack considering he's already floated the idea to Zack that it was two traitors going up against each other, showing he can't be trusted either.”