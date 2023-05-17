I travelled a lot this month — 7 travel essentials I'm glad I packed

I'm a shopping editor — seven travel items I used and loved this month (Photos via Kayla Kuefler).

As I've previously mentioned, I travel a lot. My family lives on the other side of the country, so I try to fly home whenever there's a good deal on flights or, as was the case this month, a nephew's fifth birthday party to attend.

Because I travel a lot, I consider myself something of a packing expert. I have my list of tried-and-true go-to's and am always eager to try new products to streamline my packing.

After two weeks of living out of a suitcase, I decided to share my seven favourite travel items I used this month. To find out why each has earned my (very picky) seal of approval, scroll below.

How cute is the Tropical Dream Scarf from Northern Reflections? (Photos via Northern Reflections)

Cozy yet lightweight cotton-blend scarf

Print exclusively designed by Canadian artists

Versatile accessory for travel

Rain or shine, I will be cold on a plane. It is an indisputable fact. Therefore, I always keep a scarf on hand, especially during long-haul flights. While a thick cashmere scarf is my go-to in the winter, a bulky accessory can feel a bit ridiculous to pack when the forecast is delivering double-digits. In lieu of a thick scarf, this cute tropical-printed option from Northern Reflections is lightweight and cozy, perfect for cool summer evenings and frigid airplane rides.

I am 50 shades obsessed with Everlane's The Renew Transit Catch-All Case (Photos via Kayla Kuefler)

Perfect for short trips and long-haul vacations

Water-resistant and easily washable

Fits a shocking amount of products

I will go on record and declare Everlane's The Renew Transit Catch-All Case the best travel toiletry kit I have ever used — seriously! The water-resistant case features five interior drop-in pockets and one exterior zip pocket, which makes it perfect for organizing toiletries (and other small things).

But you don't have to take my word for how great it is. With an average rating of 4.8 stars on Everlane, shoppers agree the versatile dopp kit "fits everything" and is the "perfect little travel bag."

Away's The Insider Packing Cubes help keep me organized when I'm living out of a suitcase (Photos via Kayla Kuefler).

This set of four packing cubes is water-resistant and features a mesh top for visibility

They've earned a 4.9-star average rating on Away Travel

According to one reviewer, they're the "best packing cubes ever."

I grew up in a meticulous home, and therefore, as a product of my environment, I, too, am an organization freak. If, like me, clutter and chaos are not your jam, I recommend checking out Away's best-selling packing cubes.

Made from water-resistant nylon, the packing cubes compress and organize everything inside your suitcase. Plus, they feature a mesh panel to make it easy to find what you need without fully unpacking.

My Monos Metro Backpack and I (in very poor lighting).

A multi-purpose companion for travel and work

Available in nine colours in nylon and vegan leather

4.9-star average rating

Ok, hear me out. Yes, this is an expensive backpack. However, if you use a backpack almost every day as I do, I think it's worth it — here's why.

The Monos Metro Backpack is water and scratch-resistant and made from vegan materials. It has a dedicated 15-inch laptop compartment and a hidden back pocket with a quick-access magnetic closure, perfect for your passport, wallet, and more. A stretchable, waterproof privacy compartment in the bag can store things like shoes and a bagged lunch. The bag has a removable Metro Classic Kit and a trolley sleeve to secure it to a suitcase handle while travelling.

In the photos, it looks brand new, right? It's not. The backpack has been my carry-on bag, grocery store companion, and a daily accessory when I trek to my office — all without any indication of wear and tear. My colleague asked me in our mini photoshoot for the bag: "Did you just get this? It looks brand new." That's how fresh and pristine it looks. The bag has earned me several compliments from strangers and inspired a close friend to buy her own Monos backpack. If the light purple isn't for you, shoppers can choose from classic colours, including black, ivory and mahogany.

The carry-on bag of my dreams! (Photos via Kayla Kuefler & Away Travel)

A dream come true for interior organization

The carry-on bag has earned a 4.9-star rating on Away Travel

It's the "perfect suitcase," according to reviewers

A marker of adulthood for me is investing in nice luggage. While owning Away's entire suitcase line is on my vision board, I'm starting with the brand's Carry-On Flex suitcase.

The hardside suitcase boasts immaculate interior organization, 360-degree wheels, and an additional 2.25 inches (six cm) of expandable space. Plus, the limited edition Sky colour is even prettier in real life and will earn you dozens of compliments at the airport.

Northern Reflections Essential Cardigan with Pockets (Photos via Northern Reflections)

Soft 100 per cent cotton knit

Two front pockets

4.9-star average rating

If you don't bring a cardigan with you when you travel, what are you even doing? A versatile and practical staple, a black cardigan is an absolute must in my suitcase. This one from Northern Reflections is made from 100 per cent cotton and boasts two front pockets. With a 4.9-star average rating, reviewers call it "comfy cozy" and "so versatile."

My very well-loved Sade Baron Beauty Balm (Photos via Kayla Kuefler & The Detox Market).

Canadian-made all-purpose beauty balm

Formulated with superfats apricot kernel oil, cocoa butter and vitamins A, C and E

4.9-star average rating

Guys, this beauty balm is the s**t. There's no other way to say it! Sade Baron's multi-purpose beauty body balm can be used any and everywhere you need a hit of moisture. It can soothe chapped lips, comfort peeling or itching skin, moisturize dry cuticles, eczema spots and more.

The nourishing formula contains apricot kernel oil, cocoa butter and vitamins A, C and E to protect the skin and improve its texture. Plus, the balm is from a Canadian mother-daughter duo, so you're supporting home-grown talent with every purchase.

Let us know what you think by commenting below and tweeting @YahooStyleCA! Follow us on Twitter and Instagram.