Travel secrets of pilots and cabin crew – including the best departure times for avoiding delays

Airline staff are the ones in the know when it comes to the best hacks to make your flight go smoothly - Colin Anderson Productions/Stone RF

When it comes to air travel, a decent bit of advice can go a long way. But while we’re used to being bombarded with so-called travel hacks on social media, how often do we hear wisdom from those who really know their stuff?

Captains, pilots and cabin crew don’t just fly more often than 99 per cent of us. They also see and know far more than the average passenger – not least given that they’re usually the ones watching over the rest of us.

What has this warts-and-all experience taught them about how to have the best passenger experience? I quizzed some pilots and cabin crew to find out exactly what they’d learnt having spent the equivalent of a century working in the world of aviation.

The early bird

For Nick Eades, a veteran captain turned author who holds the record for chalking up the most voyages on the legendary Boeing 747, the process of enjoying a decent getaway starts well before you get close to boarding – namely in picking the flights that are most likely to take off on time.

“If you’re flying short-haul, you should go with an early morning flight when the chance of delays is greatly reduced,” he says. The reason is that airlines such as Ryanair will often have the same planes going back and forth several times in one day. “Any issues they encounter earlier on will cause knock-on delays later.”

The captain turned author Nick Eades knows the best flights to book, to minimise the likelihood of delays

Timing is crucial, too, when it comes to beating the crowds. “Tuesdays and Wednesdays are generally less crowded and fares are lower,” says veteran captain turned children’s book author Robert Johnson. If you really want a quieter experience, he says, try a business-focused airport (hello, London City) at the weekend.

A bumpy ride

As for the flight itself, pilots tend to pride themselves on keeping things as smooth as possible. “Before the flight, we will study weather patterns and forecasts so we can minimise the risk of turbulence,” says Nick Eades. So if you’re lucky enough to have a comfortable flight next time you travel, you know who to thank.

If turbulence does occur, you’re generally better sitting at the front of the plane, or nearer the wings (which are, of course, the centre of gravity). “Sometimes the cabin crew would call us to say that it’s bumpy at the back, but we might not always be able to tell that from the flight deck,” he adds.

Caught napping

As for the ever-pertinent question of how to beat jet lag, flight captains swear by the tried-and-tested remedy of the power nap. Given the time constraints on board, these shorter snoozes are usually a necessity of the job but they can have benefits for the rest of us too.

“If you’re changing time zones on a long flight, then a 45-minute nap can be a game-changer,” says Robert Johnson. Crucially, it allows you to refresh your energy levels without entering the deep sleep that can leave you feeling groggy.

Robert Johnson is an expert not only at flying but also in-flight napping

If you do opt for a longer sleep, one insider tip is to set your alarm around 20 minutes before breakfast time (which the cabin crew should be able to tell you). That way you’ll beat the rush to the bathrooms and can brush your teeth with less hassle.

As for maximising your comfort during the rest of the flight, a little planning can go a long way. Bringing your own hydration is obviously a must – take a refillable bottle and use the water fountains after security – but you should also be prepared in case not everything on board works as well as you might hope.

In-seat charging points and entertainment screens aren’t 100 per cent reliable, meaning that it could be worth bringing a power bank and a phone stocked with downloaded films. As for refreshments, airlines generally restock their supplies, but most staff still prefer to bring their own coffee flask. “The coffee on a plane is usually brewed in large urns and, if left for a short while, can result in a less-than-perfect cup,” says Nick Eades.

Making a meal of it

When it comes to knowing the ins and outs of on-board service, no-one has more wisdom than those who provide it. Paula Gahan is a serving cabin crew member and the host of the Bad Air Hostess podcast, in which she dispenses candid insights from the world of air travel – as well as the occasional secret tip.

Paula Gahan’s popular podcast Bad Air Hostess offers useful advice to air passengers

If you’re someone who likes to eat early in the flight (perhaps to maximise your potential sleeping time), she suggests that you consider ordering one of the various “special” meals which cater to various dietary requirements but aren’t always that different from the rest of the options.

“The cabin crew will usually serve those meals before the main menu,” she says. Though if you want to maximise your chances of getting good service, her suggestion lies not in any travel “hack” but rather to avoid testing the patience of the crew in the first place.

“One of the most annoying things at the moment is people doing galley yoga. I don’t know how that trend even started,” she says. “As cabin crew, we don’t have much space as it is, so it’s really irritating when you’ve got someone taking up a big chunk of it just to do their morning stretches.”

Veteran flight attendant and trade union rep Kris Major (who currently chairs the aircrew committee of the European Transport Workers Federation) implores passengers to remember that the cabin crew are usually in exactly the same situation as them – at least when it comes to delays.

“We don’t want to be late either and we’ll be doing whatever we can to prevent that,” he says. But he points to the irritating tendency of some passengers to mistakenly assume that cabin crew are withholding information about why the plane is still on the tarmac. “If they have any information, they will tell you.”

Cold shoulder

Lastly, you can take it from the experts that you don’t have to be overly worried about catching a cold on your flight. While it’s common for trainee flight attendants to struggle with the sniffles, Major says, that’s usually part of adjusting to the demanding hours of the job.

“We have high-quality HEPA filters on planes, and the air is very dry,” he adds. “Most bugs need moisture to stay alive and spread.” So at least you can cross that particular concern from your worry list next time you jump on board a long-haul flight.