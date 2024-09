A woman travelled nearly 3,000 miles in just 24 hours - so she could attend two weddings. Serena Kerrigan, 30, went coast to coast in the US - journeying from Santa Ynez in California to Brooklyn in New York. The journey included a no-show taxi, a sprint through the airport and a stop-by in a New York salon. But Serena managed to make it for the entirety of both weddings, which took place on September 21 and September 22.