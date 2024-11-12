Travis Barker to Partner With Hurley on Capsule Collection

Travis Barker has long been a fan of the Hurley surf brand, and now the two are collaborating on a capsule collection.

In the late 1990s when the drummer and producer was with the multiplatinum pop-punk band Blink 182, he and his band members were often seen wearing Hurley Ts.

More from WWD

And now, in a move to further immerse itself into subcultures and the youth movement, they’ve come together to create a collection intended to straddle the worlds of music, art and surf culture.

The Hurley x Travis Barker collection, which will launch for spring 2025, will feature exclusive apparel and accessories featuring archival art and custom graphics that reflect Barker’s style and rebellious spirit. The collection will be available for purchase at select retailers and online at the Hurley website.

“I’m stoked to partner with Hurley again,” said Barker. “We’ve come full circle. Hurley was there when Blink 182 was just starting to dominate, and now, decades later, we get to collaborate in a way that reflects both of our evolutions.”

Joey Gabbay, chief executive officer of Bluestar Alliance, Hurley’s parent company, said, “To partner with someone like Travis Barker who has done so much for music and culture is massive — but to have the synergy behind it as well, with Travis, truly embodies who we are as a brand and makes it even more special.”

Hurley was founded in Huntington Beach, Calif., in 1999 and over the years has partnered with musicians, surfers, skateboarders and others that represent beach culture.

Travis Barker is considered to be one of the greatest drummers of all time. In addition to his solo career he has produced albums for Machine Gun Kelly and Jelly Roll. His memoir, “Can I Say,” was a New York Times bestseller. He also has his own clothing brands: Famous Stars & Straps and DTA.

Best of WWD

Sign up for WWD's Newsletter. For the latest news, follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.