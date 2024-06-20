Travis Kelce Is Giving Wedding Advice Now (And Swifties Aren't Impressed)

His girlfriend, pop star supremo Taylor Swift, may have touched down in London ahead of her sold-out Wembley Stadium shows later this week but across the pond her boyfriend is making headlines for other reasons entirely.

Appearing on his podcast New Heights this week, Swift's 'Lover', Travis Kelce, stressed to his soon-to-be-married producer, Jake Chatzky, that friends' opinions of your wedding 'don't matter'. Needless to say, the nonchalant remark has put the cat among the figurative Swiftie pigeons.

'You don’t matter, Jake, I just want to let you know,' Kelce joked on the show in a clip shared to X. 'You don’t matter and none of your decisions should be made by you.'

Kelce's co-host, his brother Jason, made the case that Jake should 'have opinions on some of it,' while Mr. Swift argued that they should be 'reassuring opinions' only, adding, 'just keep asking her what she wants.'

Users were quick to comment on Kelce's opinions, given his status as somebody who's never been married before. One X user wrote, 'Travis sounds like a man who is experiencing a wedding being planned,' while another deemed it 'interesting' that the NFL player 'has a lot of advice to give.'

While rumours have been circulating for a while that an engagement is imminent for Swift and Kelce, who have been dating since July 2023, in another recent episode of New Heights, Jason urged his brother to stop giving 'conspiracy theorists' tidbits of information pertaining to his relationship with the 'Cruel Summer' star to latch onto.

