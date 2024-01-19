Travis Kelce's complete dating history is honestly pretty dramatic

Travis Kelce has suddenly entered the non-American football watching public conscious thanks to the fact that he’s dating Taylor Swift, and naturally the time has come to (respectfully) look into his relationship history. Which honestly is kinda dramatic as it includes some cheating allegations that sources close to him have firmly denied, and involves an entire E! reality show.

Let’s dive in, and rest assured after this you will be an expert on this man’s love life. Much like you’re suddenly an expert on football, the odds of the Chiefs winning any given game, and fantasy drafts.

Maya Benberry: 2016

Maya Benberry won Travis' heart on his aforementioned E! reality show, Catching Kelce. Here's a, uh, look back at that whole thing:

Alas, the relationship wasn't built to last, and they broke up shortly after the show wrapped filming. Maya has since accused Travis of cheating, telling the Daily Mail, "Taylor [Swift] seems like such a fun girl with a beautiful spirit so I wish her the best of luck but I wouldn’t be a girls' girl if I didn’t advise her to be smart! I’m sure by now she has mastered the ability to see who is really there for her — and who is just using her. I can only hope that she comes out the teacher in this situation and not the student." She added, "Only time will tell but like the saying always goes, once a cheater, always a cheater."



Meanwhile, a source close to Travis tells TMZ that Travis and Maya only dated for a month, Travis never cheated, and Maya's claims are "a poor excuse of someone trying to get her 15 min of fame."

An insider also told Page Six that Maya and Travis “weren’t even together long enough for him to cheat on her” and “they dated literally less than three months, and they were contractually obligated to not announce their breakup." This source noted, “When she says, ‘Once a cheater, always a cheater,’ she doesn’t even know what she’s talking about. This is very much a 15-minutes-of-fame type of a moment for her.”

Kayla Nicole: 2017 to 2022 (on-again/off-again)

Travis and sports journalist Kayla Nicole started dating in 2017 and had an on-again/off-again relationship until they permanently parted ways in 2022. Oh, and Travis also dealt with infidelity rumours when they briefly split in 2020 but said (per the Daily Mail), "This is fake news... a lie... and not why Kayla and I broke up... take all your hatred somewhere else please."

According to People, when Travis and Kayla broke up for good, Barstool Sports reported on allegations their split had to do with Travis making her pay for "half of everything" and being "cheap." But he firmly denied this, saying, "You've got to be crazy if you'd think I would never help or gave her a couple thousand to grab some food or she gave me some money to go get some food.... we were in a relationship for five years. A hundred dollars here, a hundred dollars there wasn't even thought about."

Zuri Hall: Early 2023

Access Hollywood's Zuri Hall was spotted with Travis' family at several Chiefs games, leading to speculation they were dating. But nothing was ever confirmed, so TBD!

Taylor Swift: July 2023 — literally RN

Taylor and Travis kicked off dating rumours after he shot his shot via friendship bracelet at the Eras tour in July 2023. Guess it worked, because suddenly Tay was showing up at Chiefs games, they were driving off in a getaway car, and she's been chilling with his mum.

After the internet collectively lost its mind over the pairing, Trav and Tay pretty much confirmed they were an item in two separate interviews. In a conversation with WSJ Mag, Travis said that the Grammy winner was "hilarious" and "a genius" and that they share the same values. "Everybody knows I'm a family guy," he said. "Her team is her family. Her family does a lot of stuff in terms of the tour, the marketing, being around, so I think she has a lot of those values as well, which is right up my alley."

He continued, "Obviously I've never dated anyone with that kind of aura about them…. I've never dealt with it. But at the same time, I'm not running away from any of it…. The scrutiny she gets, how much she has a magnifying glass on her, every single day, paparazzi outside her house, outside every restaurant she goes to, after every flight she gets off, and she's just living, enjoying life. When she acts like that I better not be the one acting all strange."

On the flip side, Taylor opened up about their 'ship in her TIME 2023 Person of the Year cover story, saying, "This all started when Travis very adorably put me on blast on his podcast, which I thought was metal as hell.

"We started hanging out right after that. So we actually had a significant amount of time that no one knew, which I'm grateful for, because we got to get to know each other. By the time I went to that first game, we were a couple. I think some people think that they saw our first date at that game? We would never be psychotic enough to hard launch a first date," she added.

She then explained that there's nothing to hide when it comes to her connection to Travis. "When you say a relationship is public, that means I'm going to see him do what he loves, we're showing up for each other, other people are there and we don't care," she said. "The opposite of that is you have to go to an extreme amount of effort to make sure no one knows that you're seeing someone. And we're just proud of each other."

Anyway, I, for one, am thrilled* to be entering my football era.

*nervous, lost, confused, scared.

