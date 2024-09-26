Travis Kelce's Mum Has Some Thoughts On Taylor Swift

Travis Kelce couldn’t make it to the premiere of his new show Grotesquerie on September 24, but his mother Donna Kelce showed up and gave approximately one million red carpet interviews—mostly about her son and Taylor Swift.

In fact, E! News straight-up asked Donna what her 'favourite thing' about the musician is as they’ve gotten 'even closer,' and she said, 'You know, it’s still new, I don’t really have any profound, you know, thoughts or anything like that. We just have the best time cheering Travis on.'

Donna made a similar comment regarding the newness of her son and Swift's relationship to Entertainment Tonight when asked about spending time with her potential future daughter-in-law’s family, gushing, 'It’s still really, really new, and I really appreciate it. Wonderful people, very down-to-earth, very Midwestern. Ohio and Pennsylvania are right next to each other, so we kind of understand each other, so it’s really kind of nice. It feels like home.'

Gotham - Getty Images

Meanwhile, Donna told Page Six that she finds their relationship 'kind of interesting,' adding, 'He’s a good guy. He really is. He’s good. He’s kind. He’s generous. And from what I understand, so is she.' She then noted, 'I hope they’re having a good time.'

