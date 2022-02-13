This $159 Nordstrom plaid shirt jacket has shoppers completely 'obsessed'

The Treasure & Bond Plaid Shirt Jacket is perfect for late winter style.

Yahoo Lifestyle Canada is committed to finding you the best products at the best prices. We may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability are subject to change.

When it comes to cozy winter fashion, you can never have too much of a good thing. This season we've been loving the shirt jacket trend as an easy way to stay warm by layering up and also looking good.

In case you haven't yet jumped on board the shacket trend, there's still time to add one to your wardrobe as the versatile style is the perfect piece to transition your wardrobe from winter to spring. Wear one over a sweater now, or on its own as a lightweight jacket once the temperatures start to rise in the weeks to come.

With a grunge-inspired plaid pattern that's ideal for the season, one new addition to the Nordstrom site may be worth adding to cart. Allow us to present the Treasure & Bond Plaid Shirt Jacket, which retails for $159 in Canada and $129 in the U.S.

Treasure & Bond Plaid Shirt Jacket. Image via Nordstrom.

$159 at Nordstrom Canada$129 at Nordstrom U.S.

The details

This plaid shirt-jacket is crafted from a rugged yet cozy knit that has all the appeal of '90s vintage styles. Striking the perfect balance between comfortable and cool, it features a relaxed silhouette and patch pocket details for a laid-back vibe.

In Canada, shoppers can find the jacket in two colours, brown or blue, while in the U.S. it's available to shop in three fun shades.

Click here to sign up for Yahoo Canada's lifestyle newsletter.

What shoppers are saying

While this Treasure & Bond jacket has only received a small number of reviews from Nordstrom shoppers, it's already been called the "perfect winter shacket."

"I am obsessed with this jacket!" raved one reviewer. "I wore it with a midi black dress and boots and have received so many compliments."

Another reviewer shared that this jacket makes a "great dupe," writing that "it was half the price of a designer option I was eyeing."

Story continues

Treasure & Bond Plaid Shirt Jacket. Image via Nordstrom.

This jacket does have an oversized fit, so many shoppers have recommended opting for a size down if you're looking to avoid being overwhelmed by this jacket's cut.

"I absolutely love this shirt jacket. It does run big so I sized down. I think it's the perfect mid weight jacket, perfect for day to day wear," one reviewer shared. "I style it with jogger pants, a light t-shirt and my Sorel wedge booties. It checks all the boxes; trendy, effortless, comfy, and versatile."

Verdict

This Nordstrom jacket is a solid choice for those late winter days and beyond, especially if you're a fan of the retro-inspired look. It's been called "warm and stylish," but it does offer an oversized fit.

Those who want a more tailored fit will want to follow the recommendations from reviewers and size down before hitting that buy button.

Let us know what you think by commenting below and tweeting @YahooStyleCA! Follow us on Twitter and Instagram and sign up for our newsletter.