Trellis ideas – 15 beautiful ways to add vertical interest

There are so many wonderful trellis ideas that offer limitless potential for adding vertical interest to your garden.

Trellis are one of the most simple but effective garden fences – allowing you to enhance an uninspiring surface or introduce an element of privacy or shade.

'The vertical plane is the longest axis in the garden, and using it for planting offers the opportunity to make the most of the space in your garden,' says gardening expert Leigh Clapp.

'For millennia we have used climbing plants to green a surface or espaliered fruit against a warm wall. Whether you would like to try a living wall or simply add another dimension to the garden, there is a plethora of possibilities.'

As well as allowing you to display climbing plants at eye level and use them to hide ugly garden walls, there is much to be gained by using trellis – allowing you to partially conceal and screen certain parts of your garden from immediate view, as well as adding shade and structure.

Garden trellis can be used for climbing plants, from fragrant roses and clematis to fruits and vegetables. In fact, there are some fantastic vegetable garden trellis to take inspiration from.