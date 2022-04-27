15 trending Mother's Day gift ideas that are expert-approved: Jewelry, bags and more

In case you still need a Mother's Day gift, these trending items are sure to be a hit.

Yahoo Lifestyle Canada is committed to finding you the best products at the best prices. We may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability are subject to change.

Mother's Day is quickly approaching, and if your mom is anything like mine, it can be almost impossible to think of a great gift idea. My mom is notorious for saying that she "doesn't need anything," which just adds another layer onto an already difficult task.

Luckily, there are plenty of unique gift ideas that are sure to brighten up any Mother's Day celebration. From sentimental trinkets to practical gift ideas, there's something out there for every kind of mom.

For some gifting inspiration, we chatted with Etsy trend expert, Dayna Isom Johnson to get the lowdown on some of this year's most popular Mother's Day gift ideas.

Sentimental Mother's Day gift ideas

While a bouquet of fresh flowers is a classic Mother’s Day gift, there's no denying their short lifespan. This year, many brands are offering creative twists on florals that moms can enjoy year round instead.

"On Etsy, we’ve seen a 175 per cent increase in searches for birth flower jewelry and a 56% increase in searches for pressed or preserved flower items as many look to extend the life of their blooms," Isom Johnson tells Yahoo Canada.

Whether you opt for your mom's birth flower or a sweet nod to a loved one, this gift idea is sure to be a winner.

Pressed Flower Frame. Image via Etsy/JoyBoutiqueArt.

From $78 at Etsy

Birth Month Flower Scarf. Image via Uncommon Goods.

$64 at Uncommon Goods

Solid Gold Birth Flower Ring. Image via Local Eclectic.

$180 at Local Eclectic

Mother's Day gift ideas for the entertainer

With spring get-togethers being top of mind, many of us will be embracing at-home entertaining once more.

Isom Johnson notes that elevated hosting essentials, such as ceramic serving ware, glassware, drinkware or barware have been trending in the last three months, and would also make for a great Mother's Day gift.

Story continues

The Angled Board. Image via Material.

$95 at Material

Handmade Contemporary Ceramic Bowl. Image via Etsy/ToupCeramics.

$72 at Etsy

Chiara Rotating Wine Holder. Image via Anthropologie.

$168 at Anthropologie

Mother's Day gift ideas for new moms

Many new moms and moms-to-be will be celebrating their first Mother's Day in 2022, so why not make it a day to remember?

"I love gifts that remind new moms to take some time for themselves, like soothing, all-natural bath and body goodies or a luxe silk eye mask," Isom Johnson says.

"Initial jewelry or a custom keepsake that they’ll cherish forever are another beautiful way to commemorate their first Mother’s Day."

Monogram Necklace. Image via Jenny Bird.

$105 at Jenny Bird

Evereden Special Delivery Mini Set - Discovery Set for Mom & Baby. Image via Sephora.

$45 at Sephora

Premier Plush Blanket. Image via Big Blanket Co.

$207 $259 at Big Blanket Co

Personalized Mother's Day gift ideas

Nothing makes moms feel more seen and loved than something made just for them, which makes personalized gifts an ideal choice for Mother's Day.

"Some of my favourite opinions include adding your mom’s name or initials (or even a note in your own handwriting) to a piece of clothing or jewelry, commissioning a custom piece of artwork, or creating a family heirloom by engraving her favourite recipe onto a cutting board or ceramic dish," shares Isom Johnson.

Printable Family Portrait Illustration. Image via Etsy/SprinklesAndLaceCo.

From $36 at Etsy

Watch Over Me Charm Necklace. Image via Melanie Auld.

From $615 at Melanie Auld

Main Line Duffle. Image via Paravel.

$285 at Paravel

Experiential Mother's Day gifts

After so much time apart the last few years, gifts that provide a fun and thoughtful experience are a welcome gift idea this Mother's Day.

Whether that means starting the day with an elevated breakfast in bed or gifts that celebrate Mom’s hobbies – like gardening essentials or a DIY kit you can do together – she’ll always remember the experience of being pampered and the quality time spent together with loved ones.

Stonehomy Folding Garden Stool with Garden Storage Tote Bag. Image via Amazon.

$110 at Amazon

Baltic Club DIY Candle Making Kit, Earl Grey & Cardamom. Image via Indigo.

$30 $60 at Indigo

HelloFresh Meal Subscription. Image via HelloFresh.

From $83 at HelloFresh

Let us know what you think by commenting below and tweeting @YahooStyleCA! Follow us on Twitter and Instagram and sign up for our newsletter.