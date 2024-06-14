TRIANGL Swim Heads to Yucca Valley This Summer

TRIANGL is back with another beach-ready drop, this time transporting us to California's own Yucca Valley for Spring/Summer 2024. Leaning into its travel-inspired roots, the swimwear brand has once again created a captivating collection based on the colors, textures and tones of its unique travel destinations.

Inspired by the deserts of the valley, this season's collection boasts bright hues of orange, red and brown, paired with sunny yellows and sea-inspired blues. Continuing its pool-to-bar capsule style, the new collection features a slew of classic itty-bitty bikinis along with colorful cover-ups, shirts and shorts in matching prints and hues.

Featuring the Mari Oasis Bikini, Vinca Arad and Myrta Valle, the collection boasts more of TRIANGL's beloved crochet and velvet fabrics alongside debuting new prints and silhouettes.

Check out the new YUCCA VALLEY collection above, launching exclusively via Triangl on June 18.

