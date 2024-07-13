Tributes paid to Ryanair pilots killed in motorway crash by ‘devastated’ colleagues

Matt Greenhalgh, 28, and Jamie Fernandes, 24, died after their taxi crashed on the M62 motorway in Cheshire (Nicholas T Ansell/PA) (PA Archive)

Two Ryanair pilots have been killed in a motorway crash while on their way to work, police have said.

Matt Greenhalgh, 28, and Jamie Fernandes, 24, died after their taxi crashed on the M62 motorway in Cheshire just after 5.30am on Thursday.

The pilot and senior first officer had been on their way to Liverpool John Lennon airport when the car was caught up in a collision with two lorries on the westbound carriageway between junction eight and junction seven, near St Helens.

Both men died at the scene and their next of kin are being supported by specialist officers from Cheshire Police.

The driver of the taxi was taken to hospital with serious injuries and remains in hospital.

Cheshire Police said the driver of one of the two lorries, a 61-year-old man, has been arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving and causing serious injury by dangerous driving.

Marple Rugby Club, where Mr Greenhalgh, believed to be from Stockport, played alongside his dad, posted a tribute to the former player.

“All at Marple are saddened to hear of the untimely passing of former player Matt Greenhalgh. Matt played for us as a mini and junior, as part of a successful colts team and as a senior player, often alongside his very proud dad John,” the statement read.

“Despite not playing regularly for a few years, Matt’s team mates from his colt days always talked fondly of him as a player and as a bloke. Our thoughts and condolences go to John, the rest of Matt’s family, friends and all who knew him.”

Ryanair employees also paid tribute to the two pilots. Jayne Smith, a Ryanair cabin service supervisor from Liverpool, described her two colleagues’ deaths as “absolutely devastating”.

Others changed their social media profile pictures to a blacked-out Ryanair logo in commemoration.

Mr Fernandes only graduated to a first officer role at Ryanair in May, according to his LinkedIn profile, having previously served as a junior first and second officer.

He studied at Buckinghamshire New University and the independent Bolton School, before taking his pilot’s licence at Quebec-based company CAE.

Anyone with information or dash camera footage should contact Cheshire Police on 101 or via www.cheshire.police.uk//tell-us quoting IML 1867786.