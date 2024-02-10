I tried booking every single one of the world’s 50 best restaurants – and here are my tips

The set menu at Restaurant Frantzén, Copenhagan, will run you £363

For many, food is a happy afterthought when booking a holiday. Sun, sea and sand, naturally, tend to take precedence. Thoughts of pasta, paella and pad Thai come later. But what if you wanted to mix things up in 2024 and orientate a holiday around a special meal at one of the best restaurants in the world? Is it even possible?

To find out, Telegraph Travel dived into the World’s 50 Best Restaurants list and traced the next available table at each of them, taking note of the booking fee required to reserve a spot.

What we found is that credit card commitments are predictably (and understandably) high, but availability is surprisingly good at many of the world’s finest restaurants – many have plenty of spare tables in the spring and summer, and some are offering space as soon as next week. A small minority, however, are booked up indefinitely.

Here’s everything you need to know about grabbing a table at one of the world’s very best restaurants on your next holiday.

You’ll need a credit card (with funds available)

Usually, when booking a table at a top restaurant, they will take a credit card holding deposit based on the number of customers on the booking.

Sometimes that set amount will be taken off your final bill, or it may be held but never touched; however, if you cancel close to the day of the booking that amount might be charged to your account. Some restaurants will incur a charge if you cancel within 24 hours of your reservation, others have a stricter 72-hour cancellation policy.

Of the World’s 50 Best Restaurants, 36 requested credit card details, six allowed a booking with no card details, and the other eight were either temporarily closed, were not accepting bookings, or required an email correspondence to book. The average credit card commitment, of those that charged, was £133.50 per head or £267 for two.

Not all of these top restaurants require a credit card for booking - try Rosetta in Mexico City - Maureen Evans

The biggest booking commitment is at Frantzén, Stockholm. At the point of booking you agree to pay 4,800 SEK (£363) per person for the set menu. If you don’t turn up for your reservation, or cancel within 72 hours, that amount will be taken from your credit card, per guest. For a couple, that amounts to £726.

The other restaurants with high credit card commitments include Diverxo, Madrid (€790/£674 for two); Alchemist, Copenhagen (DKK 6,000/£686 for two); Gaggan Anand, Bangkok (THB 28,248/£624 for two) and Hiša Franko, Kobarid, Slovenia (€650/£555 for two).

The minority that require no card details at all

If the idea of committing many hundreds of pounds to a table reservation doesn’t tickle your fancy, then you might want to consider one of the following. Of the World’s 50 Best Restaurants, we could get through to the point of reservation without entering card details for Pujol, Mexico City; Le Du, Bangkok; Steirereck, Vienna; Elkano, Getaria, Spain; and Rosetta, Mexico City. All have availability in the coming months.

The easiest to bag a table

You may well assume that it is extremely hard to secure a reservation, but on our attempt, we could find tables in February at more than half (27) of the 50 restaurants surveyed. At Asador Etxebarri in Spain, for example (number four on the list), there were lunch bookings available on February 12. Table by Bruno Verjus in Paris (10th on the list) has dinner reservations available on February 20.

Go fishing: you can catch a table for this month at The Clove Club in London - Neil Juggins / Stockimo / Alamy

The UK’s top restaurants are also good for same-month availability. Kol in London had room for lunch on February 15. The other two British restaurants on the list also had availability this month: Ikoyi in London (dinner on February 28) and The Clove Club in London (lunch and dinner tables on February 15).

Obviously these top restaurants are likely to fill up as spring and summer draw closer, so you would be wise to book further in advance if visiting during the peak season.

The most exclusive restaurants in the world

A number of restaurants, however, had no availability at all. Telegraph Travel drew a blank when trying to book a table at the uber experimental Alchemist in Copenhagen, Lido 84 in Italy, Atomix in New York City, Septime in Paris. Florilège in Tokyo and The Chairman in Hong Kong.

Alchemist, in Copenhagen, operates a waiting-list only system - but your reward is sights like Gammelmark Rasmus Munk in front of the Wall of Taste

Increasingly, restaurants operate a Glastonbury-style ticketing system, where tables go live at a specific time each day or on a specific date. Alchemist in Copenhagen (which featured on the most recent series of BBC’s Masterchef: The Professionals) operates a waiting-list only system, with tickets issued every three months.

At Septime, in Paris, bookings are only available for the next 21 days and become available at 10am every day. The Chairman in Hong Kong is fully booked until June, with no option yet to book beyond that date (although it says that any cancellations will be announced).

The restaurants to book now

If you’re feeling organised, and act fast, you will be able to secure a seat at just about any of the world’s best restaurants in time for the summer. Number one on the list, Central in Lima, has availability from early June. Diverxo, Madrid (number three) will host you from early May and Mugartiz, San Sebastian (number 31), can squeeze you in late April if you don’t dilly-dally. The longest wait of them all, however, is Disfrutar in Barcelona (number two): the next booking we could find is for five people on February 5… 2025.

Look ahead: the three-Michelin-starred Diverxo, Madrid, can host you from early May - ruelleruelle / Alamy

Three culinary holidays for 2024

If you would rather leave the organisational details to somebody else, here are three foodie holidays with availability for this year.

Florence

Abercrombie + Kent has a seven-night itinerary in Florence (departure dates May to October), including cookery lessons, vineyard tours and exclusive wine and olive oil tastings. Prices from £4,995 (01242 386 464; abercrombiekent.co.uk)

Mexico

Intrepid has a nine-day itinerary exploring Mexico’s famous culinary regions, taking in the markets of Oaxaca, taco tasting in Mexico City, plus lessons by the coast on how to cook fresh seafood. Prices from £1,512 (flights not included; 0808 274 5111; intrepidtravel.com).

Morocco

Explore has a nine-day Taste of Morocco tour, taking in the souks of Rabat, Fes and Marrakech, with plenty of opportunities to sample street food and tagines, to buy fragrant spices and sip on refreshing mint teas. Prices from £1,075 (flights not included; 01252 391 103; explore.co.uk).