I Tried Over 50 Different Cracker Brands—These Are The 10 Best Ones For Holiday Entertaining

Entertaining season is upon us, so you'll probably encounter a charcuterie board in the near future. Choosing the right meats, cheeses, condiments, and other snacks are essential steps when arranging appetizers. But we'd argue that the success of a charcuterie board rests squarely on the shoulders of your crackers.

Think about it: no matter what you eat on a cheese board, you're probably going to enjoy it on a cracker. Because of the valuable role they play, crackers should never be considered an afterthought. But if you've ever spent a few minutes in the cheese department of your local grocery store, you've probably been inundated with countless cracker brands. It makes it nearly impossible to choose—so we did the hard work for you.

We tested over 50 different cracker brands across five categories and identified the 10 best ones that deserve a spot on your charcuterie board. So the next time you're hosting this holiday season, you can set your board up for success.

Simple & Snappy

When your board has a variety of different snacks with wildly different flavor profiles, your best bet is to stock up on simple, salted crackers that can pair well with everything. Here are our top picks:

Patagonia Provisions Sourdough Sea Salt Crackers

Patagonia Provisions

That's right, the fleece jacket people. Patagonia makes seriously solid snacks, and their sourdough sea salt crackers are no exception. They're perfectly salted, and the sourdough base provides a slight tang that tastes way more interesting than other more cardboard-esque crackers.

Triscuit Original

Target

As far as standard supermarket crackers go, Triscuits are king. They're toasty, textured, and always hit. The nuanced wheat flavor adds a slight nuttiness to your board, which pairs perfectly with virtually any cheese.

Rich & Buttery

If you really want to double down on the richness and decadence of a cheese board, you can't go wrong with a buttery cracker. We tried options on each end of the price spectrum, but our favorites are already household names:

Ritz Crackers

Target

What can we say? Ritz Crackers are perfect. They're toasty, golden, buttery, and delightfully tender. They may not be a chic, artisanal option, but they'll be a guaranteed crowd favorite.

Club Crackers

Target

Club Crackers are another brand that's been around forever, and they're a classic for a reason. We especially love their flaky texture that shatters almost like a pie crust. The flavor is slightly sweet, super buttery, and incredibly versatile.

Loaded & Seedy

If you're serving creamy, mild cheeses, it's worth having crackers packed with nuts, seeds, and dried fruit to bring more bold flavors to your board. This is one of the broadest categories on the market, but we narrowed down our recommendations to two major players:

Mary's Gone Crackers

Mary's Gone Crackers

If Mary's Gone Crackers has no fans, then we're dead. Each cracker is loaded with sesame seeds, flax seeds, and quinoa for a nutty and substantial bite. They taste good with virtually any cheese. And an added perk: they're naturally gluten-free.

Trader Joe's Raisin Rosemary Crisps

Trader Joe's

Fruit and cheese is a naturally perfect pairing, and these crackers from Trader Joe's bring a refreshing fruity flavor that upgrades any charcuterie board. The blend of rosemary and raisins is herbaceous, lightly sweet, and super satisfying.

Cheesy

Sometimes a piece of cheese just isn't enough. For when you want to double down, opt for these cracker brands that prominently feature cheese in their recipes:

Pretzelized Pretzel Cheddar Crackers

Pretzelized

We've never had a cracker that tastes quite like this—and it quickly became one of our favorite brands out of the dozens we tried. It's toasty, savory, and super cheesy. We'll be keeping a box on hand at all times going forward—they're that good.

John WM Macy's Original Cheddar Cheesesticks

John WM Macy's

The shapes of a charcuterie board can get pretty monotonous, and these long cheesy twists add some nice visual variety. But, more importantly, they're absolutely delicious. They're shatteringly crispy and flaky, and they don't skimp on the cheddar. We guarantee that they'll be completely gone by the end of your party.

Gluten Free

The ability to choose your own adventure makes charcuterie boards a great appetizer option for people with dietary restrictions. That's especially true for people who avoid gluten—and there's plenty of good cracker options on the market. Here are our favorites:

Simple Mills Almond Flour Crackers

Simple Mills

In a sea of disappointing gluten-free options, this cracker from Simple Mills shined. The texture is close to a traditional wheat-based cracker, bringing a great crunch without any unpleasant gumminess. Our tasters broadly agreed that this is a gluten-free cracker that everybody would love.

Blue Diamond Almond Nut-Thins

Blue Diamond Almonds

If you want a light, snappy cracker that punches far above its weight, these Nut-Thins from Blue Diamond are a must-buy. They're well seasoned without veering too salty. The nuttiness is present but not overwhelming. We can confidently say that these crackers would be the MVP of any cheese board.

You Might Also Like