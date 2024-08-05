I Tried Popeyes' New Chocolate Chip Biscuit & Have Very Specific Thoughts

You may go to Popeyes for the sandwiches, but you should stay for the dessert. The chain got a ton of hype for their strawberry biscuit earlier this year, and now they’re expanding their dessert lineup with two new menu items.

Starting today, Popeyes locations across the country are offering a chocolate chip biscuit and an apple caramel cheesecake. The chain announced the news on their social media channels, and fans were beyond excited—us included.

Our team got the chance to taste both desserts and offer our honest, unfiltered reviews of each. So if you're planning on stopping by Popeyes and want to round out the meal with a sweet treat, you can make sure you're getting the best dessert of the bunch.

Did you try the new Popeyes menu items? Let us know what you think in the comments.

Chocolate Chip Biscuit

Gabby Romero

If you like salty-sweet desserts, run (don’t walk) to your nearest Popeyes. “This is going to be in the running for best fast food dessert,” says Culinary Video Producer Justin Sullivan.

The biscuit base has a cozy and savory flavor, but the chocolate and glaze impart a mild sweetness. The overall flavor is something we never thought we'd see in a fast food dessert—it's actually balanced. It’s just sweet enough to feel like a dessert without getting a massive sugar spike. And the savory, slightly salty edge makes the biscuit taste much more nuanced and complex.

Some of our tasters had the same gripes many people have with fast food biscuits in general—it could be more flaky and more buttery. But if you already like Popeyes biscuits, you’ll love this dessert.

Apple Caramel Cheesecake

Gabby Romero

Each cup of cheesecake includes a layer of graham cracker crust, soft and decadent cheesecake, and a thick swirl of caramel with chunks of apple. The caramel itself is reminiscent of the maple-flavored syrup you’d find at a diner.

A few of us weren't exactly fans of the artificial-tasting swirl, preferring it on pancakes instead of in a cheesecake. But several tasters loved the caramel flavor for the nostalgia-factor. “This is what I want caramel to taste like,” says Assistant Food Editor Francesca Zani.

One thing we universally loved was the cheesecake's texture, which is rich and decadent without being overly set or stiff. On the other hand, we felt unanimously meh about the graham cracker crust. A slightly bland crust isn't enough to stop us from enjoying this cheesecake. But, if we had to choose only one dessert, we're going with the chocolate chip biscuit for sure.

You Might Also Like