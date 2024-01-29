True Detective: Night Country, episode 3, review: nothing is more scary than that orange

A light in the darkness: Kali Reis and Jodie Foster in episode three of True Detective: Night Country - HBO

So much of the fourth series of True Detective has been a retort to the previous three that we shouldn’t have been surprised by the opening scene of this third instalment. It appeared to be a classic True Detective set-up: a cop goes on a raid to a shack in the middle of nowhere, busts down the door… and we shudder at the ghoulish depravity that’s revealed.

Episode three of True Detective: Night Country (Sky Atlantic/HBO) did indeed begin with Trooper Evangeline Navarro (Kali Reis) approaching a rundown cabin in the snowy dark, hearing piercing screams from behind the tin door and then bursting in, gun raised. But it was a feint from director Issa López.

Instead of a crackhouse or a torture dungeon, what Navarro had found was a birthing clinic. The screams were a young woman in labour and the midwife was the local Inupiaq activist Annie K (Nivi Pedersen), who we know will soon be murdered. Feeling a little sheepish, Navarro holstered her gun and mucked in with hot water and towels.

This was an episode all about women, mothers, sisters and family. In particular, it fleshed out the backstory of Chief Liz Danvers (Jodie Foster) and Navarro’s spiky working relationship, in a further flashback to another one of those True Detective busts. The pair had gone to confront a serial domestic abuser, a wrong‘un named Wheeler, who, when they arrived, had just murdered his young girlfriend. “He was dead when we got there. Suicide,” said Danvers, telling the story to protégé Pete (Finn Bennett).

Except the man wasn’t dead. In the flashback he was sitting by his girlfriend’s body, smiling maniacally. So one of our (not so) true detectives must have killed him, and neither of them has ever told anyone. An act of (just?) vengeance that’s going to come back to haunt them both, surely? As if they weren’t already haunted enough.

Like father, like son? Finn Bennett and John Hawkes as Pete and Hank Prior - HBO

Other talking points from the episode include TV’s first, possibly only, Emmy-baiting performance from an orange. Yes, an actual orange keeps appearing at Navarro’s feet like a dog waiting to be fed. In this episode she was out on the ice when the orange rolled up, she threw it in to the distance and… someone or thing threw it back. And lo, a creepy citrus meme was born. It’s not clear how this is significant at this point but study the opening credits and you’ll see that there’s both an orange rolling down a road and, later, a spiral of orange peel in there. All very Lynchian.

I suspect the orange is a symbol from Navarro’s past, most likely something to do with her dead mother (just as that one-eyed polar bear that Danvers keeps bumping in to represents her absent young son). Like all of the great HBO dramas, there’s always family drama at the root of it when you look.

Put-upon probationer Pete, for example, is obviously a substitute son for Danvers. Last night he dragged his cousin in to it too. He’s a vet, it turns out, and because Danvers doesn’t want the bigwigs in Anchorage sticking their oar into the investigation, Pete got his cousin round (vet’s pretty close to doctor, right?) to do a little bit of amateur forensics on the scientist body pile.

His conclusion? The Tsalal eight died not of cold but of fright. So what had they seen? Was it orange-related?

And in case you wandered what dying of fright might feel like there was a full John Carpenter scene at the close (indeed, Night Country owes a lot to Carpenter’s The Thing). Danvers and Navarro headed to Ennis hospital to try and get some answers out of the one surviving scientist, Lund (Thorstein Bachmann). Rampantly gangrenous, heavily disfigured, with multiple missing limbs and a strong 28 Days Later vibe, Lund was there to remind viewers that López likes a bit of horror and is not afraid to use it.

He sat up in bed like Linda Blair in The Exorcist, growled “Your mother says hello… she’s waiting for you” at Navarro, and then carked it. Navarro’s mother is, of course, dead, but then, as we know, the dead are often alive again out on the ice. Expect to see or hear lots more about Navarro’s blighted childhood, Danvers’s traumatised parenting and that irrepressible orange, in episodes to come.

True Detective continues on Sky Atlantic on Monday at 9pm and on NOW now