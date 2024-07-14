‘True luxury lies in simplicity and naturalness – I found both at this country hotel’

The village of Hambledon itself is steeped in local history making an appearance in the Domesday book and rumours of buried treasure - Boz Gagovski

There’s something very British about a man who devises a regular dog walk around his favourite pub.

That’s what my young friend Toby did, in order to enjoy a locally brewed pint at the Merry Harriers. “It’s a good walk – the dog likes it,” he explained defensively, “and the Merry Harriers is fantastic – great new owners serving brilliant food. It has rooms too – you should try it”.

A few weeks later, ensconced in my cute and cosy beamed bedroom with a view of horse-flecked hills, after a terrific evening (in my case it was an excellent Galician red wine rather than beer that hit the spot), I was inclined to agree. The older I have become the more, for me, true luxury lies in simplicity and naturalness and I found both here: a bit rough around the edges (the bedrooms need more thought in terms of storage and the bathroom was minute) with memorable food and drink, a great vibe and prices that don’t set the hair on end.

At the Merry Harriers guests can choose from 15 boutique-style accommodations, each one sensitively curated for slow, country breaks

Initially, as well as Toby’s enthusiasm, it was the name that attracted me: the Merry Harriers sound such a jolly bunch. It now belongs to two suitably cheery friends who grew up in the Surrey Hills, learned their crafts as restaurant manager and sommelier (Alex Winch) and chef (Sam Fiddian-Green) at home and abroad and came together when Covid suddenly disrupted their lives. Their first venture, Hilltop Kitchen, a simple shed embedded in glorious rolling farmland belonging to Sam’s mother and serving coffee, signature cinnamon buns and sausage rolls, earthy lunches and supper club feasts, continues to be a huge in-the-know success.

Three miles away, the 16th-century Merry Harriers had been one of an eclectic collection of inns acquired by the late Peter de Savary. When they bought it last year, Alex and Sam ran it for six months “to get the feel of the place”. Now they have just completed their refurbishment of the ground floor and upstairs bedrooms, done in such a sensitive way that I thought it was original.

An armchair in the record room at the Merry Harriers, Surrey - Kira Turnbull

It’s a proper pub, not a restaurant posing as a pub, as is so often the case. Centre stage is a splendid long bar made of found oak by Sam’s brother-in-law Joss Stoddart, a local craftsman who also made the tables, chairs and settles in the dining room. Two old stiff-backed armchairs sit either side of the fireplace. “The regulars asked us to keep them, so of course we did,” said Alex.

By early evening the place was filling up. Here was Toby, not just with his trusty dog, but with his cherubic baby fast asleep in a pram, a true pub pro like her dad. And here was Sam’s father, the sculptor Nic Fiddian-Green, who’s huge, much-loved horse’s head graces Achilles Way by Hyde Park Corner; and his mother, Henri, both an accomplished potter who made much of the inn’s crockery and a passionate farmer who rears all the pork, (Herdwick) lamb and beef that Sam butchers himself and uses in his cooking. Other relatives of both Alex and Sam bring their skills – gardening, floristry, art, interior design – to the enterprise. “Sam’s a cook and I’m a waiter,” explained Alex; “we’ve always needed to look outward for help”.

The 'splendid' oak bar in the pub - Boz Gagovski

This is just the start: six garden rooms and five shepherd huts are next in line to be redecorated, there will be a kitchen garden and smallholding with livestock in the fields behind the pub, and a proper farm restaurant in a converted barn, previously Nic Fiddian-Green’s sculpture studio, at Hilltop Kitchen. “We’re like Clarkson’s Farm minus the hype,” grinned Nic.

It’s a testament to both the merriment at the Merry Harriers and to Sam’s rustic but imaginative nose-to-tail country food (no burgers; always a pie; fish and chips on Fridays) that the pair currently have no problem recruiting staff. During my stay, I can attest to the most wonderful Scotch egg and brown sauce; pea soup with smoked eel and lovage; a banging fish pie; Wintershall pork chop with fennel remoulade; homemade (and reared) sausage with colcannon and no-nonsense onion gravy… I could go on; it was all unpretentious, perfectly judged and finger-licking good, and breakfast was the rustic equivalent.

The pub serves imaginative nose-to-tail country food - Rosie Prior

Are Alex and Sam just catching on to the latest farm-to-fork foodie bandwagon here? “No”, said Alex, who had to get back to his own newborn baby. “We just want to be authentic, to keep it real.” Suits me: I like authentic and I’m keen on real. Thank you, Toby. And the dog.

Doubles from £120, including breakfast.

Hambledon Road, Hambledon, Godalming GU8 4DR (01428 682883; merryharriers.com).