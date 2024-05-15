Trust us, your must-have sunglasses are from the new Ref x Jimmy Fairly collab

When it comes to our spring summer wardrobes, Reformation has us sorted. Whatever event your social calendar calls for – from birthday picnics in the park to a wedding guest at multiple nuptials – Reformation dresses fit the brief every time. Looking to update your seasonal office attire? Ref's selection of tailored basics is workwear perfection.

And as for your summer holiday, your packing list isn't complete without a bikini or swimsuit from the brand's recently launched new swimwear line. Hmm, that just leaves sunglasses. Because obvs you need a pair of shades to protect your eyes from harmful UV rays *and* provide that all-important finishing touch to every 'fit.

Enter: Reformation's newly launched collaboration with one of our favourite eyewear brands, Jimmy Fairly. A capsule collection of five different frames created by the LA-based fashion label and French optician that is, simply put, a match made in style heaven.

Courtesy of Reformation

Designed in Paris and made in France, each of the vintage-inspired silhouettes in the limited edition edit is available in an array of colourways and priced at £165. And it's not just legions of fashion girlies these brands share, both Reformation and Jimmy Fairly have been outspoken on their sustainability priorities.

So, naturally, we weren't surprised to learn the sunnies possess some pretty impressive eco credentials, allowing you to accessorise responsibly. Namely, renewable and biodegradable frames due to the bio-acetate composition that combines cellulosic acetate and a veggie-based plasticizer, plus bio-nylon lenses derived from castor bean oil. We told you, impressive stuff.

Now all you have to do is decide which style (or two) you'll be adding to bag. Whichever you go for, we can guarantee all eyes will be on you.

As well as a black frame with pink-tinted lenses, The Coline also comes in a solid black colourway as well as tortoiseshell with brown lenses.

The Joan's dark red hue really leans into the retro feel, but this cat-eye style is also available in black and tortoise brown.

Micro sunglasses like The Flore come celebrity-approved from the likes of Hailey Bieber, Gigi Hadid and Kendall Jenner. If the tortoise brown isn't for you, the all-black style looks just as good.

The Brune are a super cool aviator shape with thin black frames and tinted yellow lenses. Because the '70s fashion trend is going nowhere.

Speaking of aviators, The Joséphine consists of a more classic, rounded silhouette with blacked-out lenses while still packing a retro punch.

