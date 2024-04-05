'I try to live my life with integrity and kindness. And to always be a lady' Emma Ferrer on following in her grandmother Audrey Hepburn's footsteps

Lace dress and flower choker both from Philosophy by Lorenzo Serafini; suede boots, Louis Vuitton.

Emma Kathleen Hepburn Ferrer has her grandmother, Audrey Hepburn, to thank for her porcelain complexion, almond-shaped brown eyes and svelte figure. And that's not all she shares with the Breakfast at Tiffany's star, as we discovered when we travelled to Florence to meet her.

Emma, a painter, understands perfectly why Audrey became an eternal fashion icon. "We are both artists," she says simply. Last but not least, she is following Audrey's example in "trying to live her life with integrity and kindness", and like her, is devoted to helping those in need.

For those who don't know you, who is Emma Ferrer?

"I'm an artist, 29 years old, with two dogs and a boyfriend who I love very much. I work part-time as a PR in the architecture and design industry."

You were born in Switzerland but grew up between Los Angeles and Florence, where you live now. Where do you feel you most belong?

"I feel very Italian, but also very American in many ways. I've taken the best of each country - the history, beauty and human connection of Italy, but also many of the progressive ways of thinking of the US - in the hope I can embody my favourite bits of both cultures."

Your grandmother is famous for her elegance, and you have some of her jumpers among your treasures. How would you describe your own style?

"I really appreciate the simplicity and the classic look my grandmother created, and my wardrobe is full of vintage pieces. My style is a bit preppy sometimes, but also very relaxed. I like to combine eclectic pieces with simpler ones."

Like Audrey, your grandfather Mel Ferrer was a movie star, while your father Sean Ferrer is a filmmaker. What was it like growing up in such a creative family?

"Incredible. My grandmother was one of the first women to make a million dollars for a movie. I've just begun to appreciate what it means to be so closely related to this female emblem of power and success. It's central to who I am, and a huge source of support. I feel very proud of all those in my family who helped to make great cinema."

You're too young to have met Audrey in person, so you got to know her through her films and family memories.

"Yes, and that discovery is a process that I'm still going through today and which will continue throughout my life. As I grow older, I understand who she was on different levels.

"I think that, as time goes by, icons crystallise into two-dimensional images: a silhouette, some words associated with them, like "elegance" or "humanitarianism". So where my grandmother is concerned it's now my mission, along with my father, to try to help round out that image.

"It was wonderful to work with him on the 2020 documentary Audrey: More than an Icon, which manages to show her as three-dimensional, as a woman, a mother, an actress, a daughter and an altruist."

Audrey was very much a philanthropist. How has that influenced you?

"I grew up with my father's work for good causes, so humanitarianism has always been part of my life. Today I'm mainly involved with Unicef, where of course I feel my grandmother's legacy - she devoted her final years to working with them to help children. I always tell the story of her experience as a child during World War II, which had a huge impact on her, and led her to do that.

"I've also been an ambassador for UNHCR and travelled to Greece to work with Syrian and Afghan refugees."

How do you handle the pressure of being the granddaughter of such an influential figure? Do you feel you have a lot to live up to?

"It's become much easier as I've grown up. The most important thing for me is to keep getting better and better as a painter and artist. That's the source of my confidence."

Would you say that you shared Audrey's philosophy and values?

"We are both artists. Like her, I try to live my life with integrity and kindness. And to always be a lady."

