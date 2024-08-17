How to turn a glut of herbs into a stunning Persian omelette – recipe

Kuku sabzi is a strikingly green Persian herb omelette that requires a large amount of herbs. That said, you can use a range of herbs (including dried) and leafy greens to make it more affordable – everything from coriander stems to beetroot tops work well. So, next time you find yourself with an abundance of leafy herbs and greens, here’s one solution.

Kuku sabzi (Persian herb omelette)

This is at its best if made with a real variety of herbs and leafy greens, which is why I often make it when I get home from the market with an abundance of root greens such as beetroot leaves and carrot leaves. It’s also a great way to use up herb stalks or an abundance of fresh mint, dill or coriander.

Cooked in this way, the outside of the omelette turns dark and caramelised, and it tastes super-sweet. It’s a really special dish to make for a party, but is easy enough for a lovely weeknight meal as well.

Serves 2-4

4 tbsp butter or extra-virgin olive oil

350g leeks and/or spring onions, finely chopped, green and white parts

Salt and black pepper

350g mixed herbs and greens – parsley, dill, coriander, carrot tops, beetroot leaves, spinach, chard, lettuce

1-2 tbsp dried herbs – dried mint, dill or tarragon (optional)

6 large eggs

1 tsp turmeric

1 tsp baking powder

60g walnuts, chopped

1 tbsp dried barberries, or cranberries

Put a cast-iron or nonstick frying pan on a medium-low heat, add two tablespoons of butter or olive oil, then stir in the leeks and/or spring onions and a pinch of salt. Cook, stirring occasionally, for about 10 minutes, until softened.

Meanwhile, finely chop the mixed herbs and leafy greens; if you are short of fresh herbs, you could also add a tablespoon or two of dried herbs. Once the leeks have wilted, add the finely chopped herbs and cook for another few minutes, until everything is dark green and wilted. Tip into a bowl and leave the greens to cool enough that the eggs won’t cook on impact.

In a second bowl, mix the eggs, turmeric, baking powder, walnuts, if using, and barberries or cranberries, then season to taste.

Wipe the frying pan clean, put it on a medium-high heat and add the remaining two tablespoons of butter or oil. Once hot, mix the greens into the egg mixture, pour the lot into the pan and tilt it from side to side so the mix doesn’t stick. Turn down the heat to low and leave to cook gently for about 10 minutes. Once the base is set and dark, cook the top under a medium-hot grill for five minutes, until set. Serve warm or cold.