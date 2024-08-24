Turn Instant Pudding Into Creamy Fruit Dip With Yogurt And Cool Whip

The best part about a party might be the people you're with or the occasion you're celebrating, but in a close second place is the dips. You have your savory spreads -- including ranch and crudités, hummus, and chips and guacamole -- but there's also the totally different, and often underexplored, world of dessert dips. Although they're often paired with fruit, dessert dips are an easy way to add an extra flair to a tray of sweet crackers, cookies, and even salty pretzels.

Dessert dips are just as simple to make as savory ones. And if you get your hands on a package of instant pudding, some Cool Whip, and low-fat yogurt, you can put a sweet spread together in a matter of minutes. Start by folding together the powdered pudding mix with your yogurt until the powder is fully dissolved, before incrementally stirring in your Cool Whip. You can also use homemade whipped cream for this recipe, but Cool Whip is a much easier and more convenient option.

Once you've given your mixture time to cool in the fridge, you can add your toppings of choice and serve it with fresh fruit and other sweet dipping items, like animal crackers, graham crackers, and the aforementioned pretzels. And for ways to further dress your dip up, we've also got you covered.

Get Creative With Your Dessert Spread

There are so many different creative variations that you can try with your dessert dip. For example, swap out the classic vanilla pudding mix with a chocolate one, or even strawberry or orange. Then, stir in some uniquely-textured additions, like chopped chocolate sandwich cookies and candy bars, or just a drizzle of chocolate fudge. This would be absolutely wonderful with strawberries and raspberries.

Alternatively, take some inspiration from a classic banana pudding recipe and combine banana instant pudding with Cool Whip and vanilla yogurt. You can serve this as-is with banana slices and vanilla wafer cookies, or stack your dessert mix into a container with extra whipped topping to make a towering trifle.

Alternatively, you may want to take this treat a step further by using a cheesecake-flavored pudding mix and topping the entire thing with some graham cracker crumbs to make a cheesecake spread. A drizzle of caramel sauce and a handful of chopped nuts could add some creamy and crunchy texture and upgraded flavor, making it a caramel pecan cheesecake dip (and your new favorite party staple).

Read the original article on Tasting Table.