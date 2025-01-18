How to turn mango pits and peel into infused vodka – recipe

There are countless guides online explaining how to prepare mangoes, from scooping out the flesh with a glass to cutting a criss-cross in each cheek before turning it into a “hedgehog”, yet none of them seems to solve the problem of removing the flesh around the seed. If you don’t mind getting sticky, the pit is great fun to gnaw on, which is one way to get those last sweet morsels. Alternatively, mango pit vodka is a fun way to make use of both the seed and the skin.

Mango pit-infused vodka

I was very excited when I found out that mango seeds and skin are edible, not least because it can be tricky to work out quite where the furry, oval-shaped pit of a mango is exactly, meaning it often remains covered in juicy flesh. The skin, too, often contains a lot of that gorgeous flesh, especially when it’s been peeled with a knife instead of a more precise tool such as a peeler.

Rather than letting these flavourful scraps go to waste, why not transform them into mango pit vodka? This simple infusion creates a versatile base for all sorts of cocktails, including mango pit vodka martini. The infused vodka also works beautifully in other drinks, such as a spicy mango margarita with lime and salt –perfect if you’re using tequila instead of vodka for the infusion – or a golden collins made with mango pit vodka, lemon juice, runny honey and soda water.

If you’re opening a bottle of vermouth to make your martini, remember it will keep in the fridge for up to three months. Enjoy any excess over ice with a twist of lemon or turn it into a spritz with soda water. Vermouth also freezes well (I keep it in ice-cube trays and/or similar small containers) and is wonderful in risottos and marinades for fish or chicken.

Serves 4

The pit and skin from 1 mango

240ml vodka, or another spirit – gin, white rum and tequila all work well

120ml dry vermouth (optional)

4 wide strips lime peel (optional)

Put the mango pit and skin in a clean jar. Muddle (ie, bash and break up) the flesh still clinging to the fruit offcuts, then pour over the vodka. Seal the jar and leave it in a cool, dark spot for five days, shaking it daily, if you can. Strain through a fine sieve, discard the solids and return the infused vodka to the clean jar. Store in the fridge for up to two weeks.

To turn your jar of vodka into four mango pit vodka martinis, add a scoop of ice to the jar of infused vodka; for a more classic martini also the dry vermouth, if using. Secure the lid, give the jar a good shake, then pour the mixture into four chilled martini glasses, using the lid to help you strain it.

If you want a garnish, cut four long, wide strips of peel from the top to the bottom of a lime, twist each one into a spiral over each drink to flavour it with the potent essential oils, drop into the glass and enjoy.