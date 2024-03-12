Turning Point: The Bomb and the Cold War, review: watched Oppenheimer? Now absorb the facts

Where it began: the mushroom cloud of the first test of a hydrogen bomb - Reuters

The obvious inspiration for Netflix’s Turning Point: The Bomb and the Cold War is Christopher Nolan’s Oscar-sweeping Oppenheimer. The nine-part series revisits many of the film’s story beats – the birth of the atomic age in the high desert at Los Alamos, the Biblical devastation of Nagasaki and Hiroshima, J Robert Oppenheimer’s misgivings about the destructive forces he helped to unleash.

But if a useful companion piece to the Nolan epic, Brian Knappenberger’s documentary is also its negative image. Oppenheimer was a bravura feat that parlayed mushroom clouds and a briefly naked Cillian Murphy into an art-house extravaganza. Turning Point – which follows Knappenberger’s previous Netflix project, Turning Point: 9/11 and the War on Terror – rejects the bombs ‘n’ bums formula and instead relays the tale in a bracingly straightforward fashion. Talking head follows talking head, accompanied by reams of archive footage. It’s never dull – but goodness does it feel like documentary-making on autopilot.

This isn’t to say it lacks ambition. Just as the H-bomb was the start of something bigger, so Knappenberger uses Oppenheimer’s life and times as a springboard. His goal is to tell the story of the entire Cold War and its messy aftermath, from the dying days of America and Japan’s conflict in the Pacific to Russia’s present-day onslaught against Ukraine.

That’s a vast canvas with little space for nuance, even with a nine-hour runtime. Experts line up to tell you things you possibly already know: Stalin was cruel and paranoid; Vladimir Putin resents the expansion of Nato and craves the glory days of the Russian Empire. History buffs will already be familiar with every fact relayed here. But if a nine-part series about the Cold War isn’t for history buffs, then who does Netflix imagine watching?

For all its flaws, Turning Point features a host of heavyweight interviewees – among them former US Secretary of State Condoleezza Rice, Nato Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg and ex-CIA Director Robert Gates. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, meanwhile, shares his chilling diagnosis of the mental state of Putin. “[He] feels no pity towards people or anything living. Because he views all this as whether it is of political advantage to him or not.”

The final episode ties together Oppenheimer’s terrible breakthroughs and the present geopolitical crisis in Ukraine. Putin has threatened to use nuclear weapons – raising the dreadful prospect that the nightmare Oppenheimer foresaw in his “I am become death, the destroyer of worlds” prophecy might yet come to pass, not in his lifetime, but ours.

“Is a nuclear war a low probability?” says Elisabeth Eaves of the Bulletin of Atomic Scientists. “Sure, but if we keep the weapons around we’re going to have one.”