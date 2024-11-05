Turnip and ham hock salad

My late grandmother would be proud of this dish – she used to cook a ham hock every week religiously, serving it hot for supper and then cold in salads and sandwiches, with a split-pea soup made from the stock. You’ll likely have some leftover meat, which you can turn into sandwiches or soup.

Overview

Prep time

15 mins

Cook time

1 hr

Serves

4

Ingredients

1 ham hock, about 1kg

1 onion, quartered

2 bay leaves

10 black peppercorns

4 cloves

2 turnips, preferably with their leaves, or substitute with a handful of salad leaves

1 spring onion, finely chopped

For the dressing

1 tbsp cider vinegar

2 tsp Tewkesbury or Dijon mustard

3 tbsp rapeseed oil

Method

Step 1

Put the ham hock in a large pan with the onion, bay leaves, peppercorns and cloves. Cover well with water, bring to the boil and simmer gently for about 1 hour, or until tender.

Step 2

While the ham cooks, remove the leaves from the turnips and set aside. Drop the turnips into the pan with their skin on and cook for 15-20 minutes, or until tender. Remove and put to one side, then rub off the skin when cool enough to handle.

Step 3

Leave the ham hock in the liquid to cool, or remove from the stock to cool a little quicker.

Step 4

In a bowl, whisk together the dressing ingredients.

Step 5

To serve, cut the turnips into wedges and arrange on plates with the leaves and spring onion, then spoon over the dressing. Slice the hock and arrange next to the salad.