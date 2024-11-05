Turnip and ham hock salad
My late grandmother would be proud of this dish – she used to cook a ham hock every week religiously, serving it hot for supper and then cold in salads and sandwiches, with a split-pea soup made from the stock. You’ll likely have some leftover meat, which you can turn into sandwiches or soup.
Overview
Prep time
15 mins
Cook time
1 hr
Serves
4
Ingredients
1 ham hock, about 1kg
1 onion, quartered
2 bay leaves
10 black peppercorns
4 cloves
2 turnips, preferably with their leaves, or substitute with a handful of salad leaves
1 spring onion, finely chopped
For the dressing
1 tbsp cider vinegar
2 tsp Tewkesbury or Dijon mustard
3 tbsp rapeseed oil
Method
Step 1
Put the ham hock in a large pan with the onion, bay leaves, peppercorns and cloves. Cover well with water, bring to the boil and simmer gently for about 1 hour, or until tender.
Step 2
While the ham cooks, remove the leaves from the turnips and set aside. Drop the turnips into the pan with their skin on and cook for 15-20 minutes, or until tender. Remove and put to one side, then rub off the skin when cool enough to handle.
Step 3
Leave the ham hock in the liquid to cool, or remove from the stock to cool a little quicker.
Step 4
In a bowl, whisk together the dressing ingredients.
Step 5
To serve, cut the turnips into wedges and arrange on plates with the leaves and spring onion, then spoon over the dressing. Slice the hock and arrange next to the salad.