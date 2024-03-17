Tuscan townhouse renovated by Amanda Holden and Alan Carr for sale

Voltage TV - BBC

The Italian property that Amanda Holden and Alan Carr renovated as part of their BBC One show is for sale.

Following on from their adventures in Sicily, Amanda and Alan renovated another dilapidated 'one Euro' house, this time in the heart of northern Tuscany.

The TV duo embraced new DIY challenges, got stuck into local life, and restored its crumbling shell with fresh design ideas. The property is now ready for a new owner, with the money being donated to charity.

Spread over three floors, the two-bedroom townhouse features a new kitchen with direct access to a balcony and garden, a wood-burning stove, period tiles, original beams, and a snug living room with wooden floors. There's also a home theatre for movie nights and a wine cellar.

Claire Walls - BBC

The two double bedrooms and bathrooms sit on the third level. The private ensuite in the first bedroom is a real showstopper, complete with elegant murals, chestnut beams, gold resin flooring, a resin bathtub, central lighting, and feature stone walls. The second bedroom also includes a striking mural and original detailing.



According to data from Rightmove, searches for Tuscany have jumped by 39 per cent, while searches for Lucca have soared by 60 per cent, compared to the same period last year. Amanda and Alan's Italian Job is filmed in the area, prompting viewers to search for where they could live nearby. Unsurprisingly, it topped the list for Rightmove’s most viewed home in February.

Rightmove

'We often see what's happening in the world reflected in search behaviour on site, and it's fascinating to see spikes in searches for Tuscany and Lucca as the second series of Amanda and Alan's Italian Job aired, with people imagining what it would be like to live there, or possibly what it would be like to take on their own renovation project in the area,' says Tim Bannister, Rightmove's property expert.

BBC

Roy Santi, director & estate agent at Dimore Toscane, adds: 'The property is a little jewel with truly dramatic vistas of the river and mountains. The renovation respects the traditional materials and detailing present in this type of rural Tuscan home.'

Story continues

The property is available to buy for £187,777 (€220,000) via Rightmove.

Take a look around...

Rightmove

Rightmove

Rightmove

Rightmove

Rightmove

Rightmove

Rightmove

Rightmove

Rightmove

Rightmove

Rightmove

Follow House Beautiful on TikTok and Instagram.

You Might Also Like