While chocolates and flowers are key ingredients to any Valentine's Day celebration, there's something to be said about spicing up your tried-and-true gifting routine with something a little more unique.

And by unique, we don't mean an expensive meal out or rose pedals covering the bedroom floor (although, let's be honest, still great ideas), but rather, a Tushy.

Tushy, an internet-famous bidet attachment, is having a Valentine's Day sale, and if a clean butt is what you're after, you're going to want to check it out.

On now through Feb. 14, all Tushy bidets are an additional 14 per cent off with promo code IFARTYOU.

To give your loved one a unique and practical gift they won't soon forget, scroll below to find out more.

$85 $129 at Hello Tushy

What is it

The Tushy is a bidet attachment for your toilet. What is a bidet? Think of it as a car wash for your butt. Instead of using toilet paper to clean your behind, a controlled stream of water does the job.

The Tushy uses the same clean water from your sink or shower (never from the bowl) to hose you down. The Classic 3.0 features a new self-cleaning SmartSpray nozzle that rinses before and after each use and automatically retracts when you turn it off.

Shoppers can customize water pressure to their liking and use the precision nozzle adjuster to control the direction of water flow.

The Tushy can be easily installed in 1li0 minutes or less on most standard toilets and has a slim design as not to crowd already pint-sized bathrooms.

What people are saying

The Tushy Classic 3.0 has collected more than 7,500 reviews from shoppers who call the bidet a "soothing way to keep squeaky clean."

"There is now a line to poop [in our family] because everyone wants to use the Tushy," writes one shopper. It "saves trees," requires "minimal water use," and after more than a year, "is still going strong."

It's "life-changing," raves another reviewer. "If I have to drop a #2 and there is no Tushy, I'll just hold it and race home. There is no going back to the pre-bidet life."

"There's so much to love about my Tushy, but let me just say being in the clean butt club is absolutely unparalleled."

In addition to feeling squeaky-clean, shoppers love the positive environmental impact the Tushy makes compared to toilet paper.

According to Hello Tushy, it takes 437 billion gallons of water, 253,000 tons of bleach, and 15 million trees to make toilet paper annually.

Compared to the 37 gallons of water it takes to make one roll of toilet paper, the Tushy uses 1/8th of a gallon per use.

"We love that we save so much money on toilet paper, and we are helping out the environment as well," writes one shopper.

Despite thousands of five-star reviews, some shoppers say that while its "overall design is amazingly sleek and minimal," cleaning the toilet around the Tushy "is a bit challenging."

The verdict

Lauded by reviewers as "life-changing" and "soothing," Tushy's Valentine's Day sale is a great opportunity to save big on a bidet and enjoy a "soothing way to keep squeaky clean." However, some shoppers say the Tushy can be difficult to clean around, something to keep in mind before making your purchase.

To shop all Tushy products on sale, including its two-pack variations, scroll below.

This TUSHY two-pack includes two bidets, making it a perfect pick for larger homes and families.

$144 $258 at Hello Tushy

The TUSHY Spa 3.0 cleans with adjustable warm or cool fresh water and features the brand's new self-cleaning SmartSpray nozzle that rinses before and after each use.

$102 $149 at Hello Tushy

The Tushy can be easily installed in 1 minutes or less on most standard toilets and has a slim design as not to crowd already pint-sized bathrooms.

$179 $298 at Hello Tushy

This luxurious electric bidet seat easily attaches to your toilet and comes with its own remote to customize your cleaning experience.

$515 $599 at Hello Tushy

