What’s on TV tonight: the Royal Variety Performance, Vigil, Lucy Worsley, and more

Sunday 17 December

The Royal Variety Performance 2023

ITV1, 8pm

The glittering gala in aid of the Entertainment Artistes’ Benevolent Fund (now the Royal Variety Charity) has been going since 1912 and, over the years, has showcased some of the world’s most famous acts – from The Beatles and Pavarotti to Lady Gaga and even Laurel and Hardy.

This year’s show (recorded at the Royal Albert Hall last month) sees the Prince and Princess of Wales bring their glamour to the royal box, where they will observe performances from Cher and Zara Larsson (who also performs on ITV1’s other gala event today, Capital’s Jingle Bell Ball, at 5pm). Rick Astley, Paloma Faith, McFly and Hannah Waddingham are among others singing up a storm, along with scenes from West End musicals, a celebration of 100 years of Disney, and a performance from pianists Lang Lang and the winner of Channel 4’s The Piano, Lucy. Comedy will be courtesy of Tom Allen, Rosie Jones, Ellie Taylor and Simon Brodkin, and there’s magic from this year’s Britain’s Got Talent winner, Viggo Venn. Plus, a tribute to the late Bill Kenwright by Melanie C, Ben Forster and the National Youth Choir. Bradley Walsh hosts. GO

Vigil

BBC One, 9pm

The reliably tense drama continues with episode four, as Amy (Suranne Jones) and Eliza (Romola Garai) run into the dissident group at the heart of the investigation, and are taken hostage. Can anyone get to them in time? The answers will all be on the iPlayer, where the final two episodes will be tonight.

Killing Sherlock: Lucy Worsley on the Case of Conan Doyle

BBC Two, 9pm

In the second of three films, Lucy Worsley traces what happened to Arthur Conan Doyle after he decided to kill off his famous creation. From the ski slopes of the Alps to the horrors of the Boer War, she reveals the lengths he went to to pull himself out from Sherlock Holmes’s shadow.

A Christmas Cruise with Susan Calman

Channel 5, 9pm

The wandering Scottish comedian heads out on a mission to track down Santa Claus. Travelling from Stockholm to the remote Arctic Circle on cruise ships (it takes more than one) might not be a genius idea, but after a marathon journey, and many gruelling modes of transport, getting to witness the region’s magical natural wonders proves worth the effort.

Rob & Romesh vs Lapland

Sky Max, 9pm

Yet more Claus-themed jollies, as comedy duo Rob Beckett and Romesh Ranganathan head for the snowy plains of Lapland. There they try out an assortment of challenges involving reindeer, elves, seasonal magic and Father Christmas himself, to see whether there’s anything, other than amiable idiocy, that they can excel at.

Where is Baby Gabriel?

Channel 4, 10.30pm & 12.35am

Fascinating true-crime series about a missing seven-month-old in Arizona. His mother told police that she killed Gabriel and left his body in a bin, before retracting her confession and claiming she gave him to an anonymous couple in a park. Director Thomas Leader explores why, 14 years on, what happened remains a mystery.

Horace Ové Remembered by Indra Ové

BBC Four, 10.50pm

A tribute to the work of the Trinidadian-British film-maker, painter and photographer, known for his pioneering films focused on West Indian communities in Britain, by his daughter, Indra. It’s followed by A Hole in Babylon, Ové’s controversial 1979 Play for Today exploring racial tensions behind a real-life siege in London.

Scrooge (1970) ★★★★★

Channel 5, 2.45pm

Designed as a follow-up to Oliver!, the Oscar-winning 1968 musical adaptation of Charles Dickens’s Oliver Twist, Ronald Neame’s festive film is a charming retelling of the classic story, accompanied by an Oscar-nominated Leslie Bricusse score. Albert Finney excels as both the old miserly Ebenezer Scrooge and his younger self in flashbacks: so much so that he picked up a Golden Globe for his depiction of the famous character.

Dolittle (2020) ★★

BBC One, 4.05pm

Robert Downey Jr’s passion piece, based on Hugh Lofting’s classic novel, The Voyages of Doctor Dolittle, is a cautionary tale for all American actors who think that they can pull off a Welsh accent. Downey Jr has fun playing the animal-communicating doctor to unintended comic effect; it was a box-office bomb. The animals are very cute, though, as they accompany the doctor on a voyage to find a magical cure for an ailing Queen Victoria.

The Polar Express (2004) ★★★

Sky Showcase, 5pm

You’d have to have a hard heart indeed not to find this digitally animated adaptation of Chris Van Allsburg’s book charming. Tom Hanks stars as the conductor of a magical train that takes a young boy (Josh Hutcherson) to find the truth about Santa. The special effects look dated now, but it’s suitably cosy fare (not least because the characters spend most of the film in pyjamas). Plus, Eddie Deezen’s “Know-it-all” is hilarious.

Men in Black (1997) ★★★★

Channel 4, 5.40pm

Barry Sonnenfeld’s goofy sci-fi sees Will Smith as a New York cop recruited by “K” (Tommy Lee Jones), a member of a secret agency that not only protects us from alien invaders, but prevents us from knowing that they’re even here. The success of this film spawned three sequels (the second instalment follows immediately after this), made Smith a megastar and ultimately led Marvel to adapt a slew of other comic heroes.

Monday 18 December

Alan Yentob meets Doctor Who writer Russell T Davies - Tanya Hudson/BBC

Imagine… Russell T Davies: the Doctor and Me

BBC One, 10.40pm; NI, 12.10am

“All of my life connects to the writing,” says Russell T Davies at the outset of this extremely entertaining Imagine… While this means many of his anecdotes will be familiar to anyone who has read or watched any interviews with this frank and brilliant writer, it doesn’t much matter: an hour or so in Davies’s company remains an invigorating, inspiring experience. Friends and collaborators, including David Tennant and Sally Wainwright, are predictably effusive, while the clips are wonderful, from Davies’s sole appearance as a Play School presenter to his early, Doctor Who-inspired children’s series Dark Season, featuring a young Kate Winslet.

The hook is, of course, his return to the Whoniverse, but this is a spoiler-free zone. As he talks Alan Yentob through his life, from childhood terror invoked by the Daleks to his closeted teens (represented in his own dramas, Queer as Folk and It’s a Sin), the truth of his opening statement is laid bare. Seldom can a screenwriter have lived his life so transparently through his work, let alone on the medium which has been such a valued and necessary lifelong companion. GT

Chateau DIY at Christmas

Channel 4, 5pm

Having banished Dick and Angel Strawbridge in favour of a quartet of separate projects, the third series of the teatime docu-soap begins in the Loire Valley with a tilt at the tallest Christmas tree in France, a renovation job on a centuries-old front door in Agen, and some achingly sweet French fancies in Cognac.

Richard Osman’s Festive House of Games

BBC Two, 7pm

A week of Christmas celebrity panel shows starts with chef Simon Gregson and comedian Jessica Knappett, plus two Strictly stars in Richie Anderson and Debbie McGee, competing under the watchful eye of Richard Osman.

DIY SOS: EastEnders Special

BBC One, 8pm; NI, 10.40pm; not Scot

The routine may now be well established, but this series remains immensely affecting in its portrayal of community spirit and hard work. For this one-off, the great and the good of Albert Square join Nick Knowles and co to turn a derelict wreck into a new meeting place for an Essex mental-health charity.

Christmas University Challenge

BBC Two, 8.30pm

Amol Rajan kicks off his week of firing questions at teams of famous faces with teams from King’s College London and City, University of London, captained by presenters Ayshah Tull and Joe Crowley respectively.

Vanishing Act

ITV1, 9pm

Airing every night until Wednesday and following a summer premiere on ITVX, this Australian true-crime drama retells the cautionary tale of Melissa Caddick (Kate Atkinson), a financier who vanished shortly before her home was raided by authorities correctly suspecting her of running a Ponzi scheme; her decomposed foot washed up on the beach some months later. A compelling story is undermined by its uncertain tone, with a peculiar tendency to lionise Caddick despite her criminality.

Leo Reich: Literally Who Cares?!

Sky Comedy, 9pm

One of the breakout stars of last year’s Edinburgh Fringe, all-singing, all-dancing stand-up Leo Reich delivers a startlingly accomplished and very funny set musing on queerness and millennial ego, riffing brilliantly on how irony may (or may not) in fact be truth, all filtered through his own self-parodic self-regard.

Guys and Dolls (1955) ★★★★★

BBC Two, 1.50pm

This film adaptation of the Broadway classic still holds up rather well. The casting certainly helps: Marlon Brando and Frank Sinatra together in one film, playing hapless New York gamblers (and gangsters) Sky Masterson and Nathan Detroit, who place a bet on taking the virtue of a Salvation Army woman (Jean Simmons). The musical numbers (Luck Be a Lady and the gospel-influenced Sit Down, You’re Rockin’ the Boat) are a riot.

Shazam! Fury of the Gods (2023) ★★

Sky Cinema Premiere, 2.10pm & 8pm

DC Comics’ good-natured first instalment in the story of foster kid Billy Batson (Asher Angel), who can transform into a superhuman-hunk (Zachary Levi), owed an obvious debt to Superman – and Big. But this sequel, centred on ancient Gods intent on destroying Earth, is uninspired. It is, however, your chance to see Helen Mirren and Lucy Liu as menacing goddesses.

Top Gun (1986) ★★★★★

Sky Showcase, 9pm

Tom Cruise stars as Pete Mitchell (aka Maverick) in Tony Scott’s enduring slick action-drama about a class of macho students from an elite US flying school who compete to be “best in class”. Cruise also has his sights set on romance, falling for his teacher (Kelly McGillis). If the love scenes (or schmaltzy score, including Take My Breath Away) fail to leave your eyes watering, the tense dogfights certainly won’t.

Tuesday 19 December

The Hairy Bikers return with a Christmas special - BBC

The Hairy Bikers: Coming Home for Christmas

BBC Two, 9pm

The Hairy Bikers’ Christmas shows are usually jolly, upbeat affairs: festive celebrations of friends, family and food. This year, however, is quite different. In 2022, one half of the culinary duo, Dave Myers, announced that he had been diagnosed with cancer. The earliest bouts of chemotherapy left him a shadow of his former self. “I wasn’t hairy and I wasn’t a biker,” he says, drily.

This poignant Christmas special follows Myers as he gets back on the bike. He reunites with best friend Si King to throw a banquet for the doctors, nurses and loved ones who have helped him on his journey so far. In true Hairy Bikers-style, this mainly entails travelling around the Midlands, sourcing the best beef and Yorkshire puddings. Yet it is also punctuated by moving moments of solemn tenderness. Myers is guarded on the details of his illness. He insists that he does not want “a lottery on how long I’ve got to live”; he says he is feeling better, but is not in remission. His wife, Liliana, talks of “making the best of the best days”. And right now that is Christmas, a day neither Myers or King thought he would see again. SK

BBC Sports Personality of the Year 2023

BBC One, 7pm

BBC regulars Gary Lineker, Gabby Logan, Clare Balding and Alex Scott present the 70th edition of the glitzy sporting awards. After her heroic display at the Women’s World Cup, England goalkeeper Mary Earps is favourite for the titular top prize. Yet cricketer Stuart Broad, who bowled England to victory in the fifth Ashes Test against Australia, is also a contender.

Only Connect: Christmas

BBC Two, 8pm

Victoria Coren Mitchell. Quizzing. Christmas. The answer can only be: the Only Connect festive specials. In the first instalment tonight, family teams the Relatives and the Muppets put their lateral-thinking skills to the test.

Sister Boniface Mysteries

Drama, 8pm

A train full of passengers stranded in the snow; a priceless jewel stolen from a safe; a suspicious death. Lorna Watson’s Sister Boniface – TV’s favourite crime-solving nun – returns for this cosy feature-length Christmas special: a riff on Agatha Christie’s most famous mystery. It may not reach the heights of Murder on the Orient Express, but it is a delightful watch nonetheless.

Dickens in Italy with David Harewood

Sky Arts, 8pm & 9pm

Think of Charles Dickens and you will no doubt summon up murky images of Victorian London. In this engaging two-part documentary, however, Homeland actor David Harewood traces Dickens’s journey through Italian cities such as Venice and Rome (the basis of Pictures from Italy). The trip, Harewood argues, was not only formative for Dickens as a writer, but for his identity as a European.

Inside McVitie’s at Christmas

Channel 4, 9pm

For McVitie’s, Christmas is crunch time. This one-off hobnobs behind the scenes as the company prepares to launch two new products: a Penguin bar-themed Christmas cracker and the controversial white-chocolate digestive.

Christmas on the Farm

Channel 5, 9pm

Donkeys, reindeers, carol singers and Santa – Christmas has arrived on Cannon Hall Farm. In this fluffy 90-minute special, hosts Helen Skelton and Jules Hudson welcome the likes of Emmerdale actor Lisa Riley and pop star-turned-farmer JB Gill for an evening of festive farm fun.

Our Ladies (2019) ★★★★

Film4, 9pm

Still mourning the end of Derry Girls? Well, Michael Caton-Jones’s joyous comedy has the same foundations – Catholic schoolgirls navigating puberty, strict parents and a wee bit of religious division. Based on Alan Warner’s novel The Sopranos, it follows a gang of girls as they head to Edinburgh for a choir competition: unfortunately for their teachers, they’re more intent on boozing and meeting boys than singing.

Cyrano (2022) ★★

BBC Two, 10pm

Joe Wright’s musical spin on Edmond Rostand’s 1897 play Cyrano de Bergerac is a somewhat underwhelming take on a classic. Game of Thrones star Peter Dinklage dazzles in the lead role – who knew he was such a brilliant baritone? – but even his singing and sharp wit can’t elevate the cheese happening elsewhere. The main plot concerns Cyrano’s unrequited love for his beautiful friend Roxanne (Haley Bennett), who’s in love with someone else.

Die Hard With A Vengeance (1995) ★★★★

ITV1, 10.45pm

Bruce Willis is back as the crisis-prone New York cop John McClane in the second Die Hard sequel. Samuel L Jackson is his reluctant sidekick, and Jeremy Irons plays the German-accented villain who has the poor pair scampering around town and solving puzzles in a desperate attempt to save Manhattanites from an explosive fate. This instalment is the favourite of many franchise fans.

Wednesday 20 December

Walker Scobell in Percy Jackson and the Olympians - David Bukach/Disney

Percy Jackson and the Olympians

Disney+

Authors loathing adaptations of their work is nothing new: PL Travers literally sobbed through Mary Poppins, while Anthony Burgess said Stanley Kubrick’s A Clockwork Orange made him wish he’d never written the novel at all. Rick Riordan, who’s wildly successful Percy Jackson series was turned into two films by 20th Century Fox, was no different: watching them felt like witnessing “my life’s work going through a meat grinder,” he said. Riordan will be uttering a sigh of relief now that he’s got the backing of Disney with this mega-budget, eight-part series (the first two episodes are released today, then weekly).

When 12-year-old Percy (Walker Scobell) starts seeing strange creatures from Greek mythology in NYC, he thinks he’s going mad; however, it turns out that he’s the demigod son of Poseidon (Toby Stephens) who, on the cusp of puberty, is ready to enrol in the prestigious Camp Half-Blood. Of course, nothing is ever straightforward in fantasy, so first he must contend with one of the Furies masquerading as his maths teacher (Megan Mullally) and sky god Zeus (The Wire star Lance Reddick, in his final role) accusing him of stealing his lightning bolt. PP

World’s Strongest Man 2023

Channel 5, 7pm

This year’s brawn-fest, which took place in April in South Carolina, features five gruelling challenges – including the terrifying Deadlift Machine and Conan’s Wheel. British star and reigning champion Tom Stoltman is among those in hope of being crowned the World’s Strongest Man, but it’s all to flex for.

Painting Birds with Jim and Nancy Moir: Christmas Special

Sky Arts, 8pm

The comedian and wife Nancy’s foray into the arts makes for perfectly cosy fare; here they paint the bohemian waxwing, a bird with a penchant for berries – and reunite with Jim’s comedy partner, Bob Mortimer.

Celebrity MasterChef: Christmas Cook-Off 2023

BBC One, 9pm

With the arrival of four previous celebrity contestants – singer Mel Blatt, actor Richard Blackwood, Love Islander Faye Winter and Blue’s Duncan James – comes the usual promise of culinary malfunctions, as they try to rustle up a festive dish celebrating Australia and a fancy two-course dinner. Peter Andre is a guest judge.

The 1970s Supermarket at Christmas

Channel 5, 9pm

Babycham, Bernard Matthews’ monopoly on turkey, Terry’s Chocolate Oranges… Christmas food hasn’t changed so much since the 1970s. But our supermarkets have; this enjoyable one-off reveals how we fell in love with certain eats and tipples. Before, at 8pm, there’s a peek through the windows of Harrods at Christmas.

Mike Yarwood at the BBC

BBC Four, 9pm

Rory Bremner leads this tribute to the late impressionist, who died in September. Yarwood’s good-natured takes on public figures such as Harold Wilson and Denis Healey enraptured audiences in the 1970s and 1980s – and eventually gave way to the much crueller Spitting Image format. Bremner shares his own favourite moments, from clips to archive interview.

The Lateish Show with Mo Gilligan: Christmas

Channel 4, 10pm

Mo Gilligan brings a dose of edgy humour to offset the cosy tone elsewhere. Joining him in a raucous karaoke singalong and grime-music riff on nursery rhymes is former X Factor winner Leona Lewis, comedian Joel Dommett and People Just Do Nothing’s Allan Mustafa.

Film of the Week: Maestro (2023) ★★★★★

Netflix

When the trailer for Maestro – Bradley Cooper’s biopic of the late, great American composer Leonard Bernstein – dropped earlier this year, the internet became a hub of outrage: why was a gentile actor playing a Jewish icon, and why had Cooper used prosthetics to empathise his nose? But critics need only watch Cooper’s film (the first the Hangover actor has directed since 2018’s A Star is Born, with Lady Gaga) to realise their fears were ill-founded: this is up there with the best music biopics of all-time, from Walk the Line to Coal Miner’s Daughter. Shot in both black-and-white and colour, switching between the two as Bernstein grows older, Cooper isn’t the only revelatory figure on screen. British actress Carey Mulligan’s performance as Bernstein’s beloved wife, Felicia, is at once compassionate and brimming with raw emotion, as the pair grapple with the reality of Bernstein’s sexuality. Of course, a film about Bernstein couldn’t shy away from music – and Cooper’s rendition of Mahler’s 2nd Symphony is beautiful. If this one doesn’t sweep the Oscars, something has gone very, very wrong.

Pillow Talk (1959) ★★★★

BBC Two, 1pm

Five Oscar nominations for this frothy Doris Day vehicle opened the doors for two further comedies (Lover Come Back and Send Me No Flowers) with co-star Rock Hudson. Day plays a prudish designer who hooks up with a Broadway composer over a shared phone line. Cue one of the most unlikely couples in cinema. Though sexist to modern viewers, it stands as a neat commentary on the politics of the time. More Day in Move Over, Darling at 2.40pm.

The Bridge on the River Kwai (1957) ★★★★★

Film4, 3.50pm

David Lean’s largely fictional telling of the Second World War story of the Thailand-Burma Railway, based on the novel by Pierre Boulle, is wonderfully complex. It features Alec Guinness in his finest performance as Colonel Nicholson, who goes mad before our eyes, as he and other Allied PoWs hack the 255-mile railway out of the harsh jungle while battling torture, starvation and disease.

Belfast (2021, b/w) 3*

BBC Two, 9pm

Did Kenneth Branagh watch Alfonso Cuarón’s autobiographical black-and-white Oscar-winner Roma back in 2018 and think to himself, “I’ll have a bit of that”? It’s hard to shake that suspicion while watching the Northern Ireland-born director’s film about Belfast boy Buddy’s (Jude Hill) upbringing amid the tumult of the 1960s. Cosy, if a little impersonal, it’s anchored by a stellar cast that includes Judi Dench, Ciarán Hinds and Jamie Dornan.

Thursday 21 December

Iain De Caestecker as Arthur in The Winter King - Simon Ridgway/ITV

The Winter King

ITVX

With all the blood, bellowing and gore-spatter skewering of Bernard Cornwell’s epic Anglo-Saxon series The Last Kingdom, this 10-part (boxsetted) adaptation of Cornwell’s Warlord Chronicles lays out a familiar bill of fare. Set 500 years earlier, in the dark ages of post-Roman Britain, it is an imaginative reworking of how the legendary King Arthur rose to power in a violent and chaotic land riven by tribal loyalties, competing warlords and incursions by Saxon invaders.

Former Corrie youngster Iain De Caestecker makes a credibly charismatic Arthur – bastard son of Uther Pendragon (Eddie Marsan), the ruthless ruler of the western kingdom of Dumnonia – although he remains a mostly mysterious and exiled figure in the opening episode. Instead, the early focus is on Derfel Cadarn (Stuart Campbell), a young man rescued from death by Arthur, who grows up to be his greatest supporter. And, of course, there’s Merlin (Nathaniel Martello-White), wise counsel to Uther and all-round spiritual good guy. While it’s never quite as slick or gleefully brutal as The Last Kingdom, it does exert a similarly strong grip and will appeal to a similarly-minded audience. GO

Nigella’s Amsterdam Christmas

BBC One, 8pm

The domestic goddess celebrates the festive delights of Amsterdam – apparently, her favourite city in the world. Delicious food and tipples on offer include Dutch mussels, a biryani, and an advocaat and ginger cake.

Dickens: Phantoms and Fictions

Sky Arts, 8pm

His best-known hauntings are in A Christmas Carol, but ghostly tales also occur elsewhere in Charles Dickens’s works – from Bleak House to spine-chilling short stories like The Signal-Man. Here, tuck into an exploration of Dickens’s lifelong fascination with spooks, in fiction and real life.

The Great British Sewing Bee: Celebrity Christmas Special

BBC One, 9pm

The dressmaking show’s cosy Christmas specials are always a guaranteed ratings winner. This year, former festive contestant Kiell Smith-Bynoe returns as host, with Toyah Willcox, Kerry Godliman, Jessica Knappett and Hammed Animashaun testing their tailoring skills under the eagle eyes of judges Esme Young and Patrick Grant.

All Creatures Great and Small Christmas Special 2023

Channel 5, 9pm

Following a special behind-the-scenes look at 8pm, this heartwarming festive episode brings the fourth season of the cosy Herriot revival to a perfect close. With James (Nicholas Ralph) away at the RAF training base, a phone call to his pregnant wife Helen (Rachel Shenton) convinces him he needs to get home for Christmas – and fast.

Late Night Lycett: It’s Christmas!

Channel 4, 10pm

The comedian returns home to Birmingham for a festive edition featuring a host of guest stars including Mel B, Aisling Bea, Self Esteem, Guz Khan and Shaun Ryder – plus a surprise visit from a celebrity Secret Santa.

A Very Brassic Christmas

Sky Max, 10pm

Terrific guest stars, a suitably crazed storyline and a proper sense of foul-mouthed joie de vivre make this festive instalment of the raucous comedy stand out from the crowd. Joe Gilgun, Michelle Keegan and the rest of the crew do their usual good work, boosted by hilarious guest turns from Imelda Staunton as the invalid aunt of Dr Chris (Dominic West, reunited with his The Crown co-star), and comedian Greg Davies as a power-crazed winter-wonderland mogul.

Meet Me in St Louis (1944) ★★★★★

BBC Two, 1pm

An adorable musical, and the set on which a 22-year-old Judy Garland met her future husband, director Vincente Minnelli. A Missouri banker threatens to take his family to New York, sabotaging his daughter Esther’s (Garland) relationship with the boy next door. Timeless songs include The Trolley Song and Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas (a comment on the war). Bob Fosse’s equally delightful musical Sweet Charity follows.

Edward Scissorhands (1990) ★★★★★

BBC Two, 5.50pm

Matthew Bourne’s stunning ballet version is on tour in theatres now, but this original gothic romance is still magical. Johnny Depp lends one of his most sensitive performances to Tim Burton’s suburban fairytale as Edward, a scientist’s creation with scissors for hands who falls for the daughter (Winona Ryder) of Dianne Wiest’s Avon lady. His inability to touch the ones he loves is powerfully symbolic.

The Holiday (2006) ★★★

Channel 5, 10.10pm

Spoiler alert: the office where “society columnist” Kate Winslet has her heart broken at the Christmas party isn’t actually home to The Telegraph. Oh well – Nancy Meyer’s romcom is still a treat: Winslet and Cameron Diaz are charming as the two heartbroken women who switch homes (between rural England and glitzy LA) and find love. For more festive fare, Mrs Miracle is on at 1.20pm (followed by sequel Miracle in Manhattan).

Friday 22 December

Jim Howick and Freya Parks in Here We Go - Jonathan Browning/BBC

Here We Go

BBC One, 8.30pm; NI, 9pm

Oddly under discussed on its 2022 debut, Tom Basden’s family sitcom makes a virtue of its fundamental familiarity. Covering the weeks between Hallowe’en and Christmas, it finds Paul Jessop (Jim Howick) griping about grasping trick or treaters (“like a live action version of Hungry Hungry Hippos”) before being cajoled into doing Santa duty at the local hospital. Rachel (Katherine Parkinson), meanwhile, is tyrannically insistent on observing every minute family festive tradition before snatching defeat from the gaping jaws of victory, Robin (Tom Basden) continues to be led a merry dance by his fiancée (Tori Allen-Martin) and Sue (Alison Steadman) contends with a power cut.

The camcorder conceit (events are filmed from the perspective of Sam, the stoic teenage son) continues to work a treat as the Jessops gamely attempt to project positivity for posterity. Ultimately, however, Here We Go is a lesson in what can be achieved with a strong narrative, recognisable characters, smart writing and a gold-standard comic cast, tonight bolstered by a guest spot from the ever-reliable Alex Macqueen as a boringly persistent do-gooder with an unforgivable toupée. GT

Simple Minds: Everything is Possible

Paramount+

Whether you favour the brittle post punk of early Simple Minds (New Gold Dream (81–82–83–84)) or the stadium pomp enabled by the thunderous Waterfront, Joss Crowley’s film gives both eras their due. Remarkably, this tale of rise, fall and rise again is the first feature-length documentary devoted to the Glaswegian band, with Jim Kerr and co on witheringly honest form.

Gardeners’ World

BBC Two, 6.30pm; not NI

The latest seasonal edition finds spectacular topiary in Lincolnshire, a gloriously abundant allotment in Lancashire and a few simple tips on preparing garden tools for winter from Monty Don.

Would I Lie To You? at Christmas

BBC One, 8pm; NI, 8.30pm

The best panel show bar none returns with a few returning faces – Naga Munchetty, Alex Brooker, The Telegraph’s own Victoria Coren Mitchell – and a very intriguing new one in the octogenarian Melvyn Hayes, whose storied small-screen history (It Ain’t Half Hot Mum, SuperTed, Here Come the Double Deckers) is made for unlikely anecdotes.

The Madame Blanc Mysteries Christmas Special

Channel 5, 9pm

Of course the very essence of cosy crime has its own festive spin-off, with Jeremy (Robin Askwith) and Judith (Sue Holderness) arranging a murder mystery night at a haunted hotel. Dom (Steve Edge) and Jean (Sally Lindsay) are among the guests as things take a turn for the spooky.

Two Doors Down

BBC One, 9.30pm; Wales, 10.40pm

Billy Connolly, an unassuming Chinese takeaway and a plate of chips provide inadvertent revelation for the reluctant neighbours tonight, in another episode of the ribald Glasgow-set sitcom where the biggest laughs lie in the details.

Traitors

Sky History, 10pm

Espionage – and in particular the concept of the double agent – remains irresistibly intriguing for documentary makers, and this excellent new series focuses on half a dozen of the most notorious. It begins with Dmitri Polyakov, a Soviet general who flipped to work for the CIA and FBI during the Eisenhower years before meeting a sticky end. Contributors from all sides are divided in admiration and revulsion.

Rebel Moon (2023) ★★

Netflix

Zack Snyder’s space opera – and Netflix’s most expensive film of 2023 – is inspired by Star Wars and has been a decade in the making after Snyder’s pitch was originally turned down by Lucasfilm. This first part, A Child of Fire, sets the stage for a war in Part Two: The Scargiver, which is slated for April next year. The story revolves around Kora’s (Sofia Boutella) quest to save a peaceful moon from the armies of the ruling Motherworld. Charlie Hunnam co-stars.

West Side Story (1961) ★★★★★

BBC Two, 3.25pm

Steven Spielberg’s 2021 remake may have been dazzling, but this original version of the timeless musical, filled with vertiginous energy and heart, still reigns supreme. Jerome Robbins’s inspired choreography deserves the biggest screen it can get, while Leonard Bernstein’s heady, soaring score with Sondheim lyrics perfectly aids the tale of star-and-culture-crossed lovers, Maria (Natalie Wood) and Tony (Richard Beymer).

Oliver Twist (1948, b/w) ★★★★

Talking Pictures TV, 6.30pm

Can you really celebrate Christmas without a hearty helping of Dickens? Although David Lean’s adaptation lacks the flourish of his Great Expectations (1946), Oliver Twist is still packed with atmosphere. Among the bountiful delights are Robert Newton as Bill Sikes and Alec Guinness as Fagin. For an all-singing, all-dancing take on the classic tale, Carol Reed’s musical Oliver! is on Film4 at 11am on Thursday.

House of Gucci (2021) ★★★

BBC Two, 9pm

What a world away from Napoleon this is. Ridley Scott’s crime drama feels like a soap opera with airs, but its star’s sheer chutzpah ensures that it’s never less than watchable. Lady Gaga returns to the screen for the first time since 2018’s A Star is Born to bring to life Patrizia Reggiani, ex-wife of Maurizio Gucci (Adam Driver), later imprisoned for 18 years for commissioning the hitman who murdered him. The starry cast vividly paint the family brand.

Television previewers

Stephen Kelly (SK), Veronica Lee (VL), Gerard O’Donovan (GO), Poppie Platt (PP), Gabriel Tate (GT) and Jack Taylor (JT),