Twitter Just Absolutely Destroyed Those New 'Aladdin' Photos

So, Disney just released its first official look at the new live-action Aladdin, and, um.... people have a lot of thoughts.

We can show you the world... of Disney’s live-action #Aladdin! Get a shining, shimmering, splendid first look at the reimagined classic in our magical First Look issue: https://t.co/Kwkcdfen5vpic.twitter.com/7NbyiRRcLH

- Entertainment Weekly (@EW) December 19, 2018

Honestly, the replies on this tweet are more entertaining than any movie could ever be, and the consensus appears to be a general sense of outrage. Obviously, there's been a lot of chatter about how Will Smith's Genie isn't blue (FYI, he will be in the film itself), the fact that Aladdin is inexplicably wearing a shirt under his vest, and the general "made for low-budget TV" vibe of it all.

Kill it with fire :P pic.twitter.com/hbs7fP2by8

- Ainesh Nanda (@Lord_Ab4ddon) December 19, 2018

that, was a choice ... pic.twitter.com/WWkVDmcXwd

- Hawt Sauce 🖤 (@Dark_Aswad) December 19, 2018

They had one job with the genie... pic.twitter.com/YANAAtflcu

- Cameron 🎥 (@Camo1023) December 19, 2018

pic.twitter.com/cP8rwydjhh

- MY Xmas with the Millennium Falcon🎄🚀 (@Milli_Falcon) December 19, 2018

What the fuck am I looking at? https://t.co/3kNtEj85bt

- 🍑 Peach Saliva 🍑 (@PeachSaliva) December 19, 2018

Did someone forget to tell Aladdin to take off his body warmer?

- Miloutje Mazemas 🎄 (@OttersHedgehog) December 19, 2018

Will Smith ain't lookin right as Genie pic.twitter.com/F0wiXDa6Bk

- Holly Jolly Kenneth ☃️🎄🎁 (@KFI117) December 19, 2018

