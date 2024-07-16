Twitter Is Still Reeling From Daemon's Nightmare In The Newest 'House of the Dragon' Episode

Chelsey Sanchez
·15 min read

It might be easy to think of House of the Dragon as one of the best in the game when it comes to prestige TV. But, isn't it also kind of comedy gold?

From Otto Hightower's relatable reaction to the doings of his inept grandson to Aemond's tendency to serve face no matter what the circumstances, there's a lot of humour to be found in the universe based off of the George R.R. Martin fantasy book series.

Ahead, we've rounded up the best social media reactions to every episode of House of the Dragon season two. Scroll down to see them all—and make sure to watch this space for updates. (Beware, spoilers are ahead!)

Episode 5

In 'Regent,' Team Black and Team Green are figuring out how to deal with the aftermath of the Battle at Rook's Rest. With Rhaenys killed, Rhaenyra lays down a new war strategy. Meanwhile, Aemond is named as the interim Protector of the Realm as Aegon recovers from his battle wounds.

Aemond seemed a little too pleased that Aegon is now incapacitated.

Daemon's latest nightmare ghost at Harrenhal was a real jump scare.

And his failure to rally an army for Rhaenyra is kind of relatable.

Alicent had some troubles at the council table.

Fans praised Baela finally getting the spotlight.

The dragonseed idea has officially been planted.

Episode 4

'The Red Dragon and the Gold' portrayed the first-ever dragon-on-dragon battle in the Targaryen civil war. It also gave us plenty of other goodies, from Daemon's ongoing hallucinations at Harrenhal to Alicent's verbal smackdown of her eldest son.

Daemon is still losing his mind at Harrenhal.

Aemond delivers a monologue in High Valyrian, and Aegon struggles to respond.

Alicent sips on the Grand Maester's abortion tea.


Criston can't keep Rhaenyra's name out of his mouth.

Alicent puts Aegon in his place.

The battle at Rook's Rest stirred up a lot of feelings for viewers.

Episode 3

The Dance of the Dragons just got a whole lot more real in 'The Burning Mill,' which gave us a glimpse of the first battle in the Targaryen civil war. Despite all the bloodshed, Rhaenyra is still determined to find a path forward for peace—and she wants to do so by reaching out to an unlikely ally. Unfortunately for her, it may be too little, too late.

Criston's first day on the new job is starting off great—said no one.

Aegon plays king again.

If the Targaryens are gonna do one thing, it's serve face.

Aemond revealed a lot of himself in this episode.

A lot of yelling at the screen was going on when Baela descended on her dragon.

Rhaenyra and Alicent's reunion demonstrates how a tiny miscommunication can lead to huge consequences.

Lastly, episode three fueled the fire for Rhaenicent shippers everywhere.

Episode 2

After the gruesome events of Blood and Cheese, 'Rhaenyra the Cruel' deals with the aftermath for both Teams Black and Green. Rhaenyra struggles to find her footing amongst her council, and Otto figures out a way to use the tragedy to their advantage.

Alicent and Helaena reluctantly take part in a funeral procession for Jaehaerys.

Daemon's scheme comes to light.

Criston proves that he can never get over anything ever.

Criston proposes a plan to kill Rhaenyra.

Otto's reaction to Criston and Aegon's plotting was all of our reactions.

The generational trauma was exposed in episode two.

Episode 1

House of the Dragon returned with a bang with the season two premiere episode, 'A Son for a Son.' In the throes of her grief, Rhaenyra searches for the mortal remains of her son, Lucerys, who was killed by Aemond in the season one finale. As Team Green attempts to lay out their next steps in the looming war against Rhaenyra, Daemon sends assassins to avenge Lucerys—but they end up murdering the wrong Targaryen son.

Fans mourned alongside Rhaenyra, especially in the moment she finds the wing of her son's dragon washed ashore.

With Rhaenyra's approval, Daemon sets his plan of vengeance in motion.

