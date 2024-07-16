Twitter Is Still Reeling From Daemon's Nightmare In The Newest 'House of the Dragon' Episode

It might be easy to think of House of the Dragon as one of the best in the game when it comes to prestige TV. But, isn't it also kind of comedy gold?

From Otto Hightower's relatable reaction to the doings of his inept grandson to Aemond's tendency to serve face no matter what the circumstances, there's a lot of humour to be found in the universe based off of the George R.R. Martin fantasy book series.

Ahead, we've rounded up the best social media reactions to every episode of House of the Dragon season two. Scroll down to see them all—and make sure to watch this space for updates. (Beware, spoilers are ahead!)

FIND OUT MORE ON ELLE COLLECTIVE

Episode 5

In 'Regent,' Team Black and Team Green are figuring out how to deal with the aftermath of the Battle at Rook's Rest. With Rhaenys killed, Rhaenyra lays down a new war strategy. Meanwhile, Aemond is named as the interim Protector of the Realm as Aegon recovers from his battle wounds.

Aemond seemed a little too pleased that Aegon is now incapacitated.

Daemon's latest nightmare ghost at Harrenhal was a real jump scare.

Wtf Daemon and his mom!!! This Harrenhal arc must end! #HouseOfTheDragon pic.twitter.com/xvvlyAt0x0 — Jon Snow (@LordSnow) July 15, 2024

NOT ONLY IS DAEMON A GHOSTFUCKER HES A MOTHERFUCKER??? QUITE LITERALLY? TURN THIS GODDAMN SHIT OFF CAUSE YEEOOOOOOOOOOOO #HouseOfTheDragon #HOTD #DemDragons pic.twitter.com/maxBgNLLoN — depression (@raccoonmum) July 15, 2024

THE ONE INCEST LINE TARGARYENS DON’T CROSS?!? pic.twitter.com/WjcPfDSH2P — Carly (@inotcarly) July 15, 2024

me: “i hope daemon stops having these hallucinations”



daemon still in harrenhal during tonight’s episode: #HouseOfTheDragon #HOTD pic.twitter.com/hGUWSO1tBm — kathleen (@kathleen_hanley) July 15, 2024

And his failure to rally an army for Rhaenyra is kind of relatable.

daemon just like me fr (avoiding the main quest and only doing the fun side quests)#hotd #HouseOfTheDragon pic.twitter.com/jyWgB2PrKD — hylia (@targaryenheirs) July 15, 2024

Alicent had some troubles at the council table.

alicent: "i am no stranger to rule or to sitting at this council"



greens council: pic.twitter.com/Adc92xwXhn — 💭 (@cerseify) July 15, 2024

Alicent thought that a council full of men were going to let her rule in Aegon’s place when she helped usurped Rhaenyra who is the rightful heir and is a female herself. I just have to laugh 😭 #HouseOfTheDragon #hotd pic.twitter.com/YyEmnY0pWm — Targ 💭 (@1llicitBuck) July 15, 2024

Alicent being ignored, displaced and suffering the same thing she did to Rhaenyra #HouseOfTheDragon pic.twitter.com/MrQcUDHXMr — angy ☾ (@hs_targ) July 15, 2024

"the dowager queen is a woman" "what if we raised up a woman of our own"

alicent failing to become queen regent with a misogynistic council she herself help set up against rhaenyra: #HOTD #HouseOfTheDragon pic.twitter.com/i46FBgOVFc — kaeden (@wandasitcoms) July 15, 2024

Fans praised Baela finally getting the spotlight.

baela: i will see rhaenyra ascend the iron throne as rhaenys wished



NOT THE STEPDAUGHTER BUT THE DAUGHTER WHO STEPPED UP! THAT'S MY GIRL 🥹🥹🥹 #HOTD #HouseOfTheDragon pic.twitter.com/vFNRYQvTzy — kaeden (@wandasitcoms) July 15, 2024

"i am blood and fire. driftmark must pass to salt and sea" #houseofthedragon pic.twitter.com/ePGCyXvOD4 — sæky (@hisnameisluc) July 15, 2024

The dragonseed idea has officially been planted.

The dragons next week when Rhaenyra starts auditioning her second cousins twice removed to become dragon riders#DemDragons #HouseOfTheDragon pic.twitter.com/oh88MsYaoD — Thuggish Ruggish John, MPH (@BeyondTheJohn) July 15, 2024

Jace and Rhaenyra calling up cousins and second cousins and they mamas second cousins once removed to pull up for her #HOTD #HouseOfTheDragon pic.twitter.com/Erm6MOMTSd — Mihrimah|FS |Free Palestine🇵🇸 |🪬🤲 (@Mihrimah_FS) July 15, 2024

Episode 4

'The Red Dragon and the Gold' portrayed the first-ever dragon-on-dragon battle in the Targaryen civil war. It also gave us plenty of other goodies, from Daemon's ongoing hallucinations at Harrenhal to Alicent's verbal smackdown of her eldest son.

Daemon is still losing his mind at Harrenhal.

rhaenyra come get your husband and get him out of luigi’s mansion cause wtf is that 😭😭😭 bro has lost it pic.twitter.com/fetzdyu9rC — 🗡️ (@VISVNYA) July 8, 2024

he's still on his first lessons of high valyrian in duolingo #HouseOfTheDragon pic.twitter.com/EaKDh1Ha2g — rhaenyra targaryen's lawyer (@Targ_Nation) July 8, 2024

Aemond delivers a monologue in High Valyrian, and Aegon struggles to respond.

Not only is Aegon an incompetent King but he’s also an incompetent Targaryen. The man can’t even speak High Valyrian. #HouseOfTheDragon #HOTD #DragonsYall pic.twitter.com/mRggblaQIX — Black Girl Nerds (@BlackGirlNerds) July 8, 2024

aegon when aemond started speaking valyrian 😭#HouseOfTheDragon pic.twitter.com/yGFLmpxlgB — cam is defending rhaenyra targaryen (@hveumetcam) July 8, 2024

not aegon being a fail bilingual child of the diaspora pic.twitter.com/aL7eXOkb9s — angeline rodriguez (@gelrdrgz) July 8, 2024

Alicent sips on the Grand Maester's abortion tea.

alicent touching the alicole baby and then aborting them. thank you planned parenthood ❤️ — lamb of god (@faiIwife) July 8, 2024





Criston can't keep Rhaenyra's name out of his mouth.

“the whore of dragonstone” someone behead criston im so serious right now pic.twitter.com/0ALaK9JP64 — leslie ౨ৎ (@swanfoam) July 8, 2024

me every time crispy cole is on screen #HOTD pic.twitter.com/vRL8dPRPFb — ☆ﾟ⋆ val ⋆ ☆ﾟ (@valscinema) July 8, 2024

Alicent puts Aegon in his place.

My cat does the same thing pic.twitter.com/Fz6yp0rz3J — aeg (@tommysfarm) July 8, 2024

Ain’t nobody cc’ing Aegon on the emails. — Kevín (@KevOnStage) July 8, 2024

alicent channeling all her inner turmoil & rage towards aegon w such withering derision that he immediately drinks himself into a stupor & flies off to nearly kill himself in battle… that’s MY #1 Westeros Mother of the Year!!! — molly (@alicentology) July 8, 2024

alicent the mother that stepped DOWN — #SULETTAHIVE @ hotd spoilers (@ECTONURlTE) July 8, 2024

The battle at Rook's Rest stirred up a lot of feelings for viewers.

How I feel about Aegon getting hurt vs Sunfyre pic.twitter.com/Zo4A0XoBDk — Alliegator (@PynkLadyy) July 8, 2024

Vhagar hiding behind that tiny castle #HouseOfTheDragon pic.twitter.com/gKW0gV61py — Free Folk Memes (@FreeFolkMemes) July 8, 2024

Aegon body in the armor sizzling like a fajita — Flows (@FlowsAndolini) July 8, 2024

rhaenys getting killed by the dragon her daughter loved so much #hotd #houseofthedragon pic.twitter.com/3MKiWNhHGj — mia (@silvcrwings) July 8, 2024

this is how aegon reacted when he saw aemond pic.twitter.com/z7QG6Ere8z — ⋆ sansa stark's gf (@drmfxl) July 8, 2024

The fact Sunfyre was likely so happy to have a ride with Aegon and suddely he's on a battlefield and a dragon appears to kick his ass???? 😭 https://t.co/fT5mEVAy3x — Balerion's favorite dragonkeeper (@conquerorscrown) July 8, 2024

Aegon: "I'm as fearsome as any of them"



Also Aegon at his first battle: pic.twitter.com/048tRWJY6K — May (@Mayham_H) July 8, 2024

Why is he serving face right after he killed someone tf😭 pic.twitter.com/lpkYn1RCWl — Niya (@propheticbug) July 8, 2024

Episode 3

The Dance of the Dragons just got a whole lot more real in 'The Burning Mill,' which gave us a glimpse of the first battle in the Targaryen civil war. Despite all the bloodshed, Rhaenyra is still determined to find a path forward for peace—and she wants to do so by reaching out to an unlikely ally. Unfortunately for her, it may be too little, too late.

Criston's first day on the new job is starting off great—said no one.

Criston Cole showing up for his first day as Hand of the King #HouseOfTheDragon #HOTD #DemDragons pic.twitter.com/qpmoQKcOz0 — ruthless bader ginsburg (@tyelerrdurden) July 1, 2024

ALICENT GETTING THE ICK FROM CRISTON 💀 pic.twitter.com/QS9vRjtGqJ — ♱ yanna ♱ ashara dayne enthusiast (@rhaenicentyuri) July 1, 2024

Aegon plays king again.

aegon: i am as fearsome as any of them.



the green council: #HouseOfTheDragon pic.twitter.com/o592bFzNqo — cam is defending rhaenyra targaryen (@hveumetcam) July 1, 2024

me when somebody asks who let the dogs out pic.twitter.com/74xPq8R9I9 — NOT cunty jane austen (@johnnyfIynn) July 1, 2024

If the Targaryens are gonna do one thing, it's serve face.

YOU'RE SERVING FACE?!! YOU'RE DRESSED AS A SEPTA AND YOU'RE SERVING HOLY FACE?! #HouseOfTheDragon pic.twitter.com/4VAxGP9JL3 — May (@Mayham_H) July 1, 2024

the way he just stood around and served face the entire episode pic.twitter.com/gJuyFkqc7t — cam is defending rhaenyra targaryen (@hveumetcam) July 1, 2024

the most unrealistic part about this show is rhaenyra not getting recognized with this lethal face card #HouseOfTheDragon pic.twitter.com/QWJql2Ykdr — ‏َ (@strkslut) July 1, 2024

Aemond revealed a lot of himself in this episode.

i did not expect that aemond brothel scene #HouseOfTheDragon

pic.twitter.com/57pfTnfZj0 — emma⟢🐈⬛ (@cosmicoraline) July 1, 2024

A lot of yelling at the screen was going on when Baela descended on her dragon.

Baela better than me I would’ve yelled DRACARYS so quick and had the whole forest hibachied #demdragons #hotd #HouseOfTheDragon pic.twitter.com/WpX06hVHFf — Barbie 🥀 (@hottiemoreau) July 1, 2024

Rhaenyra and Alicent's reunion demonstrates how a tiny miscommunication can lead to huge consequences.

Rhaenyra when Alicent mentioned the prince that was promised pic.twitter.com/APQo2JkpsK — َ (@filmoguls) July 1, 2024

alicent realizing she was wrong and started a war because she couldn't tell the aegons apart #HouseOfTheDragonpic.twitter.com/0fEXhdBxfV — rhaenyra targaryen's lawyer (@Targ_Nation) July 1, 2024

If I send you this picture it means that I just realized that you a dumbass bitch #demthrones #HouseOfTheDragon #demdragons #HOTD pic.twitter.com/zvbWKHvqr4 — J. (@Prettyboyj) July 1, 2024

Alicent realizing she misunderstood King Viserys last words #HouseOfTheDragon #demdragons pic.twitter.com/QrHSCUL4lj — CCW license - 43 states (@skinny_que) July 1, 2024

Lastly, episode three fueled the fire for Rhaenicent shippers everywhere.

You’d have to stop the world just to stop the feeling 😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭 pic.twitter.com/Yw5XNsgxS4 — Girlboy (@iHugLizzie) July 1, 2024

“i do not care to read her message”



*keeps it in a special box just in case* pic.twitter.com/cWlJLU69HH — nio🌙 (#1 alicent apologist) (@alicentbrainrot) July 1, 2024

me going to bed knowing i’ll wake up to the most gut wrenching mind numbing rhaenicent edits tomorrow pic.twitter.com/B9FnAnZrAt — 🍊 (@tempermentaIs) July 1, 2024

the levels of intimacy that goes into rhaenyra pointing a knife at her and alicent just scoffing at the lack of planning 😭 pic.twitter.com/63JIC9wAf3 — lamb of god (@faiIwife) July 1, 2024

Episode 2

After the gruesome events of Blood and Cheese, 'Rhaenyra the Cruel' deals with the aftermath for both Teams Black and Green. Rhaenyra struggles to find her footing amongst her council, and Otto figures out a way to use the tragedy to their advantage.

Alicent and Helaena reluctantly take part in a funeral procession for Jaehaerys.

Daemon's scheme comes to light.

Rhaenyra: I would NEVER order the death of an innocent child after losing my own



Daemon: #DemDragons pic.twitter.com/k0cVjJJC1x — Kalief Browder(War Baby) (@TilWeOverdoze) June 24, 2024

Daemon when everybody is appalled that a baby was murdered #HouseofThedragon pic.twitter.com/bSx9kJSwpY — aaron. (@ayroned) June 24, 2024

Criston proves that he can never get over anything ever.

westeros most one sided beef 💀✋ pic.twitter.com/kkZ2HP7Oqm — o d e s s a ࣪˖ ꕥ|HOTD SPOILERS (@eclipsedelights) June 30, 2024

criston cole trying to blame someone else for his own actions: pic.twitter.com/5k8BN4RExV — tabitha (@cinedruig) June 24, 2024

Me immediately when Criston started talking about purity and honor #HouseofThedragon #HOTD pic.twitter.com/jOP30ixeY1 — Boke18 (@BK1889) June 24, 2024

Criston proposes a plan to kill Rhaenyra.

Otto's reaction to Criston and Aegon's plotting was all of our reactions.

Aegon’s ugly dumb ass got me agreeing with Otto’s senile dumbass OMGGGGG #HouseofThedragon #HOTD pic.twitter.com/i5MTwxO6B1 — 𝔖𝔱𝔢𝔭𝔥 𐚁 ᴺᴹ (@negressvelaryon) June 24, 2024

Otto having to deal with Aegon and Criston #HouseOfTheDragon pic.twitter.com/wtcxzzUDyt — Jon Snow (@LordSnow) June 24, 2024

aegon pissed off otto so bad he became team black pic.twitter.com/QB1nY0IPp8 — jules 🦢 (@lotticents) June 24, 2024

Otto reading Aegon for filth before putting in for unemployment #HouseofDragons pic.twitter.com/L75UkbOUdc — Jemele Hill (@jemelehill) June 24, 2024

The generational trauma was exposed in episode two.



otto refusing to comfort alicent when she confides in him and alicent refusing to comfort aegon… the poison drips through idk pic.twitter.com/ARyK9OrVJS — 💌 (@aIicentakgae) June 24, 2024

Episode 1

House of the Dragon returned with a bang with the season two premiere episode, 'A Son for a Son.' In the throes of her grief, Rhaenyra searches for the mortal remains of her son, Lucerys, who was killed by Aemond in the season one finale. As Team Green attempts to lay out their next steps in the looming war against Rhaenyra, Daemon sends assassins to avenge Lucerys—but they end up murdering the wrong Targaryen son.

Fans mourned alongside Rhaenyra, especially in the moment she finds the wing of her son's dragon washed ashore.

RHAENYRA I WILL DEFEND ALL YOUR CRIMES IDGAF #HouseoftheDragon pic.twitter.com/5qdwDqu7hL — pop culture gal (@allurequinn) June 17, 2024

OH RHAENYRA…. FUCK THE GREENS FOR CAUSING HER THIS PAIN pic.twitter.com/xG7ZhqykqT — 🗡️ (@VISVNYA) June 17, 2024

SHE FOUND ARRAX AND LUKE’S CAPE WHEN I FIND YOU AEMOND #HouseoftheDragon pic.twitter.com/VbhRetBjmp — o d e s s a ࣪˖ ꕥ|HOTD SPOILERS (@eclipsedelights) June 17, 2024

with him without him pic.twitter.com/21HyDE5VZz — rulji (@jjmileo) June 17, 2024

RHAENYRA HAS TO COLLECT HER SON'S REMAINS. NOT HIS BODY BUT REMAINS!!! I WILL SUPPORT EVERYTHING SHE DOES TO THE GREENS !!!! #HouseoftheDragon pic.twitter.com/qUgngLGY27 — May (@Mayham_H) June 17, 2024

Just wanted to point out, Arrax (Lucerys’ dragon) is also son of Syrax (Rhaenyra’s dragon)… so both mothers are mourning in this scene 😭#TeamBlack #HOTD #HouseOfTheDragon #GameOfThronespic.twitter.com/lWb5IQT2qh — 𝑨𝑲𝑰𝑹𝑨/𝑪𝑽𝑳𝑻𝑽𝑹𝑬 (@RON1NSenju) June 17, 2024

With Rhaenyra's approval, Daemon sets his plan of vengeance in motion.

me watching Rhaenyra commit heinous crimes to avenge Luke 😌🤩 #HouseoftheDragon pic.twitter.com/c84hk5JYPx — danie (@thotsofkaos) June 16, 2024

ELLE Collective is a new community of fashion, beauty and culture lovers. For access to exclusive content, events, inspiring advice from our Editors and industry experts, as well the opportunity to meet designers, thought-leaders and stylists, become a member today HERE.

You Might Also Like