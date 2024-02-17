Two Sisters: cliché-ridden and predictable, this is David Greig's worst play yet

Jess Hardwick and Shauna Macdonald in Two Sisters at the Royal Lyceum, Edinburgh - Jessica Shurte

David Greig, the current artistic director of Edinburgh’s Royal Lyceum Theatre, is one of Scotland’s most prolific and critically acclaimed dramatists. In a long and distinguished career he has created such brilliant and diverse plays as Europe, Dr Korczak’s Example and The Strange Undoing of Prudencia Hart.

Sad to say, however, that his latest stage work, Two Sisters, is arguably the worst play in his considerable dramatic output. A co-production between the Lyceum and the Malmö Stadsteater of Sweden, it is a horribly misconceived, cliché-riddled and predictable midlife crisis drama.

Set in a declining Scottish caravan park called Holiday Heaven, it brings together sisters Emma (a successful corporate lawyer, who is pregnant and, seemingly, in a loving and stable marriage with a wealthy businessman) and Amy (a creative industries worker and serial adulterer).

Emma (Jess Hardwick), who intends to become an author, has rented a caravan at the park (where she and Amy were brought on holidays in their childhoods) for a writer’s retreat. Those plans are overturned by Amy (Shauna Macdonald), who turns up seeking refuge following her husband’s latest exposure of her infidelities.

The sisters are not so much well drawn characters as roughly sketched stereotypes. Even their attire (a relaxed, downtime white dress for Emma, and black leather jacket, mini skirt and studded stilettos for Amy) is the stuff of cliché.

The same is true of the park’s caretaker, DJ (and, back in the day, Amy’s first love) Lance. An ageing hippy who does yoga and cannabis, with a great record collection, his only original feature is that, while claiming that “Fife is all I know”, he speaks (courtesy of Erik Olsson, of Wallander fame) with a strong Scandinavian accent.

These half-baked characters are surrounded by a chorus of non-professional teenage actors. Spare a thought for the young performers, as their principal task – interrupting the action on a semi-regular basis to read out audience members’ recollections of their teenage years – is so awkward and disruptive that it borders on the theatrically criminal.

Which is not to suggest that the play would have generated much momentum without these ill-judged interjections. It’s hard to imagine what Wils Wilson (an experienced director with a strong track record) could have done to save Greig’s drama from itself.

The play’s title nods to Chekhov, but that’s where any meaningful comparison to the Russian bard ends. The heavily signposted moments of late melodrama that function as Greig’s supposed “twists” are sub-Chekhovian drivel.

So poor is this offering that one wishes that Emma could break from the action, Pirandello-style, and start drawing up a legal case against it. The charge sheet – beginning with the catastrophic wasting of the talents of excellent, award-winning actors Hardwick and Macdonald – would be a long one.

We can only hope that, in this dreadful two hours and 40 minutes, Greig has got his desire to dramatise the midlife crisis out of his system.

At the Royal Lyceum, Edinburgh until March 2. Tickets: 0131 248 4848; lyceum.org.uk