The typical office worker has an energy slump at 2:12pm
The typical office employee has an energy slump at 2:12pm, according to a study. A poll, of 1,000 workers, found productivity takes a massive dip in the afternoon for 65 per cent. And top reasons why include having been sitting in one place - at the desk - all day (35 per cent) and finding the working day generally too long (29 per cent). A hefty lunch (23 per cent), bad sleep the night before (27 per cent) and working especially hard during the preceding hours (19 per cent) also have an impact. Lack of exercise (18 per cent) and caffeine (14 per cent) were further reasons for a dip in productivity.