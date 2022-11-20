These Ugg boots from Nordstrom have been my winter must-have for 5 years — here's why

These durable UGG winter boots are editor and shopper-approved. Image via UGG.

I'm not especially fond of winter, but there’s one thing I’ve found that makes cold weather more bearable: my Ugg Adirondack boots (shop here in Canada, shop here in the U.S.).

Now that snow has arrived in most parts of Canada, I find myself once again reaching for these sturdy winter boots, which are the perfect combination of comfort and functionality. At $300 CAD/$250 USD, they're definitely an investment, but one that both shoppers and I agree is worth the splurge.

These boots tend to sell out quickly, so keep reading to decide whether they're worth adding to your shopping list.

Adirondack III Waterproof Bootie. Image via Nordstrom.

$300 CAD at Nordstrom Canada$250 USD at Nordstrom U.S.

The details

Made from ultra-soft sherpa-lined leather, the Adirondack III Boots are designed to tackle the harshest of winter conditions and can handle temperatures down to -32 °C. They’re also completely waterproof, making them my ideal choice for snowy and icy conditions.

Personally, I’m a fan of the chestnut colour that features a tan and black exterior along with an off-white sherpa lining. I’ve worn them on countless occasions over the years with jeans and an oversized sweater for a cute yet functional winter look.

I will say that although they’re on the chunkier side, these boots are lightweight enough that they can be worn for hours outside without feeling bulky. Thanks to their thick rubber sole, I’ve also never had any issues with slipping, even on the iciest of winter days. I've worn them on many winter dog walks too, and they've held up to frigid winter temperatures.

Just make sure that when you’re heading out the door that you give yourself some extra time, since they don’t have a zipper closure and can take a little time to lace up.

Whether they're worn tall or cuffed, these UGG boots are my winter go-to.

'New favourite winter boots'

These boots have earned an impressive 4.7-star rating from more than 1,400 Nordstrom customer reviews. Whether you're wearing them while trekking through the city or on relaxing winter hikes, shoppers say that these boots hold up well in all environments.

"We go for long walks in very cold temperatures," said one five-star reviewer. "My feet have never felt so good in the freezing cold.. so much so, that my husband (who has been used to hearing me complain of my toes being in pain from being so cold) has now bought his very own pair and is just as pleased!"

"The only boots you'll need for winter. They are true to size, very comfortable, and will last a long time," shared another.

Despite all the positive reviews, some reviewers have recommended sizing up a half size in the boots (especially if you have a wider foot) in order to get the best fit.

"This boot is classic and is great for cold days, rain, and snow. I typically wear a size 10.5 but after reading reviews sized up and purchased a size 11. It fit perfectly and if I choose to wear a thicker sock (or no sock at all) it isn't too big," reads one review.

Final thoughts

While I may be slightly biased due to my love of these winter boots, I'd totally recommend them if you're looking for an option that can hold up to the snow, slush and cold this winter. Nordstrom shoppers seem to agree, as they're one of the site's best-rated winter boots available to shop. Given that they start at $300 CAD/$250 USD, these boots are definitely an investment — but one that I've found stands the test of time.

Available in a range of different colours in the classic height, the Adirondack boots make a great gift idea this Christmas. They also come in a tall version (shop here in Canada, shop here in the U.S.) if you're in need of extra warmth.

