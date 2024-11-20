The UK’s best Christmas and New Year breaks to book now

The festive season is nearly here, which means a stuffed social calendar and an outrageous number of canapés. It also makes for a rather hectic end to the year. As the country gets colder, bracing walks in the countryside become an enviable escape from the shopping, wrapping and military-level meal planning. Happily, there are plenty of places, bookable around the UK, that allow for a night, or a weekend, or even longer, away from all that. This year, spend the season away from the television repeats and half-empty boxes of Quality Street, and explore the country’s glorious inns, cottages and country house hotels instead.

Whether you’re spending time with your extended family or want some time to yourself, the below breaks – all still with availability – are ideal for a festive getaway.

The country house hotel

’Tis the season for something exceptionally tasty. The Talbot, in Malton in the North York Moors, was recently included in the Michelin Guide’s list of quaint and quirky inns. The award is well deserved: the 17th-century coaching inn has been updated to include bold, one-off furniture pieces and bright wallpaper, and is the ideal starting point for the region’s foodie heritage. Nearby, guests can find butchers, bakers and even gelato makers, plus award-winning breweries and a coffee roastery.

The Talbot, in the North York Moors, has been recommended by the Michelin Guide

How to book

Rooms at The Talbot (01653 639095) start at £161 per night. Festive dining options are available for both Christmas and New Year.

The large group getaway

If you don’t feel like hosting the extended family at home, a large group getaway might be the answer. At Little Comfort Farm Cottages in Braunton, Devon, up to 23 people (and three dogs) can stay across four buildings. A Christmas tree dots each hallway, and outdoorsy guests can take part in complimentary nature experiences in the surrounding ancient woodland. On-site massages will delight the more laidback members of the party, while the stress of cooking will be all but forgotten – the kitchens can be pre-stocked with the farm’s own organic grass-fed meat, apple juice and more.

How to book

Prices for exclusive use of Little Comfort Farm Cottages (01271 812414) start from £2,800 for the week, from £1,560 for a three-night weekend, and from £400 midweek per night.

Christmas in a castle

Ballygally Castle was built in 1625, and is the only building from that century still used as a residence in Northern Ireland. This Christmas, guests can explore the Antrim Coast with the castle as their base – many of the rooms have sea views. Activities such as afternoon teas and wreath-making workshops are scheduled throughout the season, along with lunches on both Christmas and Boxing Day for a fairy tale festive period.

Ballygally Castle in Northern Ireland dates back to 1625

How to book

Ballygally Castle (028 2858 1066) offers rooms from £150 per night on a B&B basis.

Doing it alone

After all the hustle and bustle of December, you might just want to escape this Christmas. Solos, the aptly named solo travel company, is running an escorted trip for single travellers to Chester. The itinerary includes a trip to north Wales on Christmas Eve, traditional celebrations on the big day, plus a walking tour of the city. The average size of a group is 15 people, meaning there will be plenty of opportunity to spread festive cheer.

How to book

Solos Holidays (020 8951 2900) Christmas in Chester trip starts at £1,035, including accommodation, meals (including half a bottle of wine with dinner) and activities.

Total seclusion

Perhaps you just want to hole up with your loved ones this year. Troedrhiwfawr is a remote cottage near Aberystwyth in Wales, promising total immersion in the countryside – perfect for invigorating winter walks. The river Rheidol runs right outside and there are cycling routes nearby, but if you’re not feeling particularly outdoorsy, guests can get snug in front of the wood-burning stove and briefly disappear from the world.

Remote Troedrhiwfawr is perfect for winter walks

How to book

Troedrhiwfawr is bookable on Rural Retreats (01386 701177), sleeping four across two bedrooms, plus up to two dogs. Prices start at £645 for three nights.

Ring in the New Year

No one does New Year like the Scots, which means Meldrum House’s Hogmanay packages are an ideal way to greet 2025. Indulge in a five-course dinner before dancing the night away to a live band, and then celebrating with pipers at midnight. The next day, aching heads will be soothed by an extravagant brunch and a wander through the tranquil grounds. In case that isn’t enough, there’s a demonstration by the hotel’s chef in the evening and a three-course dinner to follow. Quite the way to ring in the new year.

How to book

The two-night Hogmanay Stay at Meldrum House (01651 237263) is priced at £455 per person.