Five essential things to know before you board a Disney cruise ship

Disney Wish, launched in 2022, ushered in a fresh look and a different feel with more modern styling - Disney Cruises

Ever since the giant Disney corporation brought its enchanting brand of magic to the high seas aboard Disney Cruise Line (DCL) in 1998, with Captain Mickey Mouse at the helm, it’s been plain sailing.

The Disney fleet has since grown to five mid-size ships (with more to come) which resemble floating versions of the entertainment giant’s famous theme parks, fun-packed with full-on entertainment programmes.

Elegant décor and classical styling brings an upscale feel that gives a nod to the golden age of sea travel, building on Disney’s appeal which extends beyond youngsters, who make up its natural audience, to grown-ups who can enjoy the surprisingly-extensive child-free areas on each ship. On-board attractions – water-coaster rides, nightly Disney-themed musicals, artwork that bursts into life and a real-time talking turtle – exemplify the innovative twists this legendary brand is renowned for.

Such frills translate into cruises which are generally higher priced than other family-friendly lines, but such is the cost of tapping into a world where onboard experiences are sprinkled with fairy dust.

On a Disney Cruise Line ship, expect to find thrilling on-board attractions including water-coaster rides - Jimmy DeFlippo

1. Where does Disney cruise?

The line’s mainstays are the Caribbean and the Bahamas, which can be twinned with stays at Florida’s Walt Disney World. These particular cruises invariably include calls to the line’s private island Castaway Cay where Mickey and pals don their beach shorts to spread the fun feel ashore with boat rides, barbecues, beach sports and snorkelling.

This summer marked the opening of its second Bahamian retreat, Disney Lookout Cay at Lighthouse Point on the island of Eleuthera. The Mediterranean and Northern Europe are other key areas for summer cruising with “Frozen”-style voyages to the Norwegian fjords, Scandinavia and around the UK.

Castaway Cay is Disney's private island paradise in the tropical waters of the Bahamas. It is reserved exclusively for Disney Cruise Line guests - Disney Cruises/Matt Stroshane

Disney Dream has been based at Southampton this summer and will be replaced by Disney Fantasy next year for sailings from three nights upwards to Channel ports, around the UK, Norway, Scandinavia, France and Spain.

There are also cruises to Alaska from Vancouver and to America’s West Coast, Mexico, and the South Pacific.

This winter will be the line’s second season in Australia and New Zealand, while Disney Adventure will be based in Singapore for at least five years from 2025 for voyages around south-east Asia. There are also plans for a Disney ship to homeport in Japan from 2029.

2. Who does it appeal to?

It could be argued that Disney is the ultimate family cruise line, standing out as truly family-centric rather than family-friendly for putting youngsters and their parents at the heart of everything it does.

The line takes infants from six months upwards, catered for with nurseries and play areas. Children’s facilities are varied and numerous, with imaginative kids’ clubs and cool teen hangouts, along with gameshows and competitions aimed at the entire family. On deck are waterslides and giant poolside screens showing Disney movies.

Marvel Super Heroes like Spider-Man are onboard for heroic encounters during Marvel Day at Sea - Disney Cruises/Matt Stroshane

Disney adds its inimitable feel to sailings in a way that no other line does, with personal touches when guests step aboard and are publicly announced and greeted by an applauding guard of honour made up of crew or “cast members”.

One of the biggest USPs and causes of excitement is the appearance of Disney characters around the ship, while regular character meet and greet sessions are another guaranteed crowd-puller.

Such is Disney’s appeal that it also attracts couples and friends, who enjoy the overall attractions of the ships, but can retreat to the sophisticated adult-only bars, restaurants, pool and spa areas.

3. The Disney Cruise Line fleet

Disney Magic (2,713 passengers)

Staterooms on the Disney Magic and Disney Wonder are designed with nautical decor - Disney Magic/Matt Stroshane

DCL’s first ship set the scene with its smart black hull, red funnels and Art Deco interiors, albeit with nautical twists and hints of Captain Mickey incorporated into designs. It also pioneered Disney’s family-friendly cabin staple of split ensuites with a bath/shower room and separate loo. Highlights include the high-speed AquaDunk waterslide and Twist ‘n’ Spout slide, AquaLab water play area and family pool.

Sails to: Bahamas, Caribbean

Disney Wonder (2,713 passengers)

On board Disney Wonder, Mickey and friends are the stars of the show - Kent Phillips

Having launched in 1999, this ship is virtually identical to its older sister and has also been revamped with Art Nouveau interiors. The three main restaurants are Animator’s Palate, Triton’s from the Little Mermaid, and Tiana’s Place inspired by The Princess and the Frog. The French Quarter Lounge carries a New Orleans vibe. There is a Twist ‘n’ Spout waterslide, there is no AquaDunk.

Sails to: Alaska, Hawaii, South Pacific

Disney Dream (4,000 passengers)

When it launched in 2011, the 4,000-capacity Disney Dream offered guests a host of new attractions - Disney Cruise Line

Launched in 2011, this ship came with new attractions including AquaDuck, a water-coaster that snakes around the top deck, while Animator’s Palate is even more magical with Crush, an animated turtle who converses with diners. Inside cabins have “virtual portholes” showing real-time footage from outside, spiced up with appearances of Disney characters. There’s adult-only French gourmet restaurant Remy, a fancy champagne bar called Pink and the Skyline bar with a changing cityscape backdrop.

Sails to: Caribbean, Bahamas, Mediterranean, Northern Europe, Norwegian Fjords

Disney Fantasy (4,000 passengers)

Disney Fantasy is the sister ship to Disney Dream, with a more creative feel to its entertainment options - EPA/Carmen Jaspersen

Virtually identical to Disney Dream, this ship was launched in 2012. The main difference is the décor which is more Art Nouveau rather than Disney Dream’s Art Deco styling. Others include a different themed water play area and a different show in Animator’s Palate where, instead of Crush the turtle, diners can design their own animated characters that come to life on the screens.

Sails to: Bahamas, Caribbean, Mediterranean, Northern Europe

Disney Wish (4,000 passengers)

New attractions on Disney Wish include nteractive family experiences and entertainment

Launched in 2022, it ushered in more modern styling and was the first Disney ship to be powered by liquefied natural gas (LNG). New features included the AquaMouse water-coaster ride and interactive family experience Disney Uncharted Adventure. New dining options include Arendelle, a Frozen-themed “dining adventure”, a Marvel cinematic dining experience and 1923 (the year Walt Disney Studios was founded) evoking the glamour of Old Hollywood.

Sails to: Bahamas, Caribbean

Disney Treasure (4,000 passengers)

Due to launch in December 2024, this ship is most similar to Disney Wish, but will be inspired by Disney stories such as Aladdin, Coco and Zootopia, with one of the three main restaurants, Plaza de Coco, a theatrical dining experience based on the film. The AquaMouse water-coaster ride comes with a new storyline, while the adult-only Periscope Pub takes its inspiration from the Disney film, 20,000 Leagues Under the Sea.

Sails to: Caribbean, Bahamas

Water sport enthusiasts can dive right in with sports gear rentals, including stand-up paddle boards, water cycles and snorkel gear - Kent Phillip

Disney Adventure (6,700 passengers) and Disney Destiny (capacity not yet announced)

Both ships are due to join the Disney fleet in 2025, with Disney Adventure based in Singapore for five years. A third new ship has been slated to join the fleet from 2029, based in Japan year-round.

Sails to: Asia (Disney Adventure). Disney Destiny destinations have not yet been announced

Disney Destiny is due to join the Disney fleet in 2025. The new ship will introduce a new intriguing storyline on the AquaMouse water ride - Disney Cruise Line/Disney Cruise Line

4. Access for guests with disabilities

Disney ships offer specially-adapted accessible staterooms, including ones on Disney Wish and Disney Treasure that have built-in communication features for guests with hearing disabilities. Most guest areas are accessible for wheelchair users and pool lifts can be arranged in advance.

5. Loyalty programme

The Castaway Club has four tiers, based on the number of sailings taken. Benefits include advance booking benefits, discounts and a complimentary dinner.

This piece was first published in October 2023 and has been revised and updated.