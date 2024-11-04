The ultimate ski holiday packing list
Packing for a ski holiday is an art form. Working out how to squeeze all that bulky winter clothing, plus the essential equipment into a suitcase that would normally (in the summer months) just house a few swimming costumes, a beach towel and a couple of pairs of flip flops, can often lead to a rather stressful start to your winter holiday.
For first-time skiers and snowboarders in particular the packing process can raise a number of questions, from what kit you need on the slopes to what to wear in the evenings, and for families the stresses are often multiplied.
The trick? Keep it simple. Remember you’ll spend most of your days in the same outfit, maybe changing your layers once of twice in a week, and in the evenings things are often a much more casual and relaxed affair, especially in chalets and self-catered residences.
To help you streamline your packing and get your trip to the mountains off to a hassle-free start here’s our ski holiday packing list.
Ski/snowboard clothing
Waterproof, breathable ski or snowboard jacket
Waterproof, breathable salopettes
Waterproof, insulated and breathable ski gloves or mittens – with the perfect balance of warmth, waterproofing and dexterity
Ski or snowboard specific helmet – also available for rent at hire shops in resort
Three or four pairs of ski socks, which are designed with extra cushioning for comfort
Two or three thermal tops/base layers in merino wool or manmade fabric
Thermal bottoms
Two fleeces or merino/down mid layers
Glove liners – for cold weather
Fleece or merino scarf or neck warmer
Balaclava – for extremely cold conditions, such as those found in Canada
Equipment
All essential equipment can be hired in resorts, often as part of a package with your operator, but if you’re a regular visitors to the slopes its worth considering investing in your own.
Skis or snowboard
Ski poles
Ski boots or snowboard boots
Avalanche transceiver, shovel and probe (if heading off piste) – avalanche airbags are also recommended for keen backcountry skiers and snowboarders.
Touring skins – if you plan to go ski touring
For days on the mountain
Backpack – while not an essential for all, a backpack can be handy to carry water, snacks and the layers you’ll shed and put back on throughout the day
Sun cream and lip balm with a high SPF – the sun is strong at altitude, make sure to wear it even in a whiteout
Reusable water bottle or Camelbak
Ankle, knee, wrist supports (if needed)
Hand warmers – for very cold weather or bad circulation
For evenings around the resort
In the evenings wear what you would at home, such as, T-shirts, jeans and jumpers.
Snow boots or walking boots (warm and waterproof) – something with a good grip that will prevent you falling over in the snow when walking in resort
Slippers – particularly useful if you’re staying in a chalet or self-catering accommodation
Swimming costume or trunks if you have a hot tub or you plan to use the spa or swimming pool in resort or your accommodation
Normal gloves or mittens
Hat
Other essentials
Insurance details, including winter sports cover
Deep Heat (or similar) – for aching limbs
Personal medication
Camera or action video camera to capture all the memories
Packing cubes, to help streamline the process
Can you rent ski clothing?
Most holidaymakers rent their skis, snowboards or boots – so why not the rest? It’s a growing trend and ideal for growing kids, all for a fraction of the cost, keeping quality clothing in circulation for longer. EcoSki is one of an increasing number of clothing-rental companies stocking high-performance skiwear by big brands. Rent everything from helmets, goggles and gloves to jackets, backpacks and avalanche safety kit. Plus, EcoSki sorts the cleaning (in an eco-friendly Ozone chamber), repairs and waterproofing.
How to look after your ski clothing?
If you do buy, make it a smart purchase. Brands such as Patagonia, Picture Organic Clothing and Arc’teryx lead the charge in sustainable skiwear and offer free care and repairs on existing gear. Retailers such as Snow+Rock also run repair services. Make your technical clothing last the distance by caring for it properly and washing it at home, using products such as Nikwax. Once you’ve outgrown your kit, use a platform like WhoSki to find it a new home.