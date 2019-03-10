There’s nothing that can cure a bad day (or a bad breakout) quite like a face mask can. Where a lot of skin care products, like anti-aging serums, can take a few weeks (or more!) to show results, face masks feel restorative and effective almost immediately. But with so many face masks on the market, it can be difficult to tell which one will be right for your skin type and specific concerns.

We’re partial to the best sheet masks we've tested here at the Good Housekeeping Institute Beauty Lab, but these are the face masks that people are freaking out over on Amazon - and why they’re obsessed with them. Can thousands of 5-star reviewers be wrong?