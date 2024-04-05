Umm Julia Fox’s shoes are made of hair extensions...

Julia Fox is known for her quirky sense of style. Often her ensembles are daring, she has a well-documented penchant for cut-out dresses and barely-there naked garments. Her 'fits are also regularly a little out there, like her *unique* Paris Fashion Week look or poodle-inspired white puffball dress complete with matching hairstyle.

But her latest look may just be her weirdest yet. Fittingly, Julia donned the getup – dw, we promise we're getting to it – for the press day of her new show OMG Fashun. Co-hosting alongside Law Roach, AKA celebrity stylist to the likes of Zendaya, the show's premise challenges a new generation of designers to shake up the fashion industry with boundary-breaking creations. Something Julia knows a thing or two about.

Okay, okay, we've teased you enough. For the occasion, the actress, model and author repped the no trousers trend in an oversized blazer and knickers embellished with grooming tools. Oh, and did we mention her shoes were made of hair extensions?

Rachpoot/Bauer-Griffin - Getty Images

Yep, we're talking nail scissors, clippers, cuticle cutters, hair clips, paperclips and more adorning the entirety of the tailored black blazer. Metal razors have been sewn onto her knickers, positioned directly on top of her crotch.

But the strangest element of her look may just be her shoes – black-heeled mules with long blonde hair extensions featuring silver hair clips attached to the toes and extending beyond her feet into the street. Literally a walking trip hazard but perfectly coordinated to the blonde hair (a wig) worn on her head. Even down to the same silver clips holding her ringlets in place.

Having worn a dress made entirely of hair back in October of last year, we're calling this phase two of another hair-raising display. But, it's just another day in the life of Julia Fox, and that's exactly why we love her.







