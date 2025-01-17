The unexpected meaning behind Queen Rania's ultra-chic outfit to meet Melania Trump

Queen Rania al Abdullah of Jordan attends during the 50th TEHA Forum of Cernobbio on September 7, 2024 in Cernobbio, Italy. (Photo by Stefano Guidi/Getty Images) (Stefano Guidi)

On Thursday, Queen Rania of Jordan met with the returning First Lady of the United States, Melania Trump, in Florida.

The stylish royal is constantly proving that she has one of the most innovative sartorial agendas of any modern royal - from Dior's men's section' knee-length shorts to dresses from cool-girl Australian brands, King Abdullah II's wife is a certified style icon.

Proving this once again with her meeting with the soon-to-be FLOTUS for the second term, Rania was the epitome of sophistication in a navy midi dress from Edeline Lee's spring/summer 2021 collection. The piece featured elegant draping at the elbows, a fit-and-flare style skirt and a removable belt with a snap closure, giving the piece a figure-flattering silhouette.

Queen Rania stunned in Edeline Lee (Royal Hashemite Court)

Edeline Lee - the Canadian-born brand that holds a permanent spot during London Fashion Week every season, is a brand that rarely crops up on royal fashion agendas. The eponymous designer, who graduated from Central Saint Martins then started her label in 2014, says that she designs concepts with "the Future Lady in mind" - an apt dress code for a monarch meeting the First Lady of the most powerful office in the world.

On the brand's website, it explains: "Female identity is in flux in our generation: modern women live hectic, collaged lives. We can’t automatically subscribe to the possible identities that have been laid out for us historically. Women now are more beautiful, more powerful, more free, stronger, more aware, more capable than any other time in history. Yet, we still have a ways to go before we fulfil our true potential. How does the Future Lady dress? What is it to dress with true power, grace, beauty and dignity in today's world?"

The Princess of Wales re-wore her burgundy Edeline Lee midi skirt earlier this week, and back in 2022, she wore the same dress as Queen Rania in a dopamine-inducing teal hue.

Kate wore her Edeline Lee skirt to the hospital where she received cancer treatment earlier this week (Getty)

The Princess wore the same dress as Rania back in 2022 (Samir Hussein/WireImage)

Rania also shared an image of the two on Instagram with the caption: "It was a pleasure reconnecting with incoming U.S. First Lady Melania Trump in Florida yesterday."

The meeting comes just days before Donald Trump is once again sworn in as the President of the United States.