Uni friends preserve ancient stained glass skills

A new studio dedicated to promoting the endangered craft of stained glass conservation has been opened by two friends in York.

Megan Barnett and Zoe Harrigan set up Woodside Stained Glass earlier this year, after becoming friends when they met on a course at the University of York.

Working with glass, lead and knives at a height, the pair said it was a dangerous job, but also a fulfilling one.

Ms Harrington said: "It's very satisfying when you manage to get something not quite back to how it was 500 years ago, but as close as you possibly can."

However, with materials becoming harder to source and a lack of training opportunities, stained glass window making joined the endangered craft list last year.

The friends explained there were not many people with specialist knowledge of the techniques, due to courses being withdrawn.

"We use a lot of mouth-blown glass that's made in exactly the same way as it would have been made a thousand years ago," Ms Barnett said.

"The paints, the enamels, the stains that we use haven't changed in the way they're produced but it's becoming more and more costly to produce them, so less people are continuing to do so.

"So many independent makers have had to shut down recently and we have to get a lot of our glass from the continent now."

The pair met while studying for their MAs in stained glass conservation and had both worked on a freelance basis before they teamed up to open the studio.

"It's certainly not something I would have ever considered as a career choice when I was younger," Ms Barnett, who originally thought she would be a teacher, said.

"I just happened upon it by accident really. It's quite a small and very niche world."

The 35-year-old added that although a lot of people were passionate about stained glass, it was difficult to pursue a career in.

After occasional spells of working together during the past seven years, Ms Harrigan said they had decided to "start a company and go legit".

Now, the pair offer services to restore and replace centuries-old glass, as well as designing new pieces on commission.

"Over a career, it's amazing how many challenges you face," Ms Barnett said.

"There is trying to match the colour, tone and texture, if you've got a hole in a piece of glass.

"When you're on site and trying to fit a window, there are the challenges of working with medieval stonework or woodwork and respecting the other crafts that are involved."

Two interns had already joined the studio to learn the skills and the pair said they hoped to work with more apprentices to help preserve their craft for future generations.

