Uniqlo shoppers say this $35 tank top is 'life changing'

The Ribbed Cropped Sleeveless Bra Top is a must for spring and summer. Images via Uniqlo.

For affordable everyday basics, don't sleep on Uniqlo's selection of women's, men's and kids' styles. The Japanese retailer doesn't disappoint, and their selection of new spring items are already winning over shoppers.

The brand's Ribbed Cropped Sleeveless Bra Top has a two-in-one fit that combines a tank top and a bra, eliminating the need for underwires once and for all. It has recently gone viral on TikTok, racking up millions of views from shoppers who have been loving its effortless design.

The top retails for $35, and it's already selling quickly — so you'll want to act fast to grab one before they sell out online.

Ribbed Cropped Sleeveless Bra Top. Image via Uniqlo.

$35 at Uniqlo

TikTok creator @emmanoodlee's video about the tank top has received nearly 4 million views, along with more than 303,000 likes. In the video, Emma revealed that she's "obsessed" with the tank, and called them "life changing" in the video's caption.

Others in the comments agreed, calling it the "most comfy top ever."

"[I'm] about to buy every single colour," raved one TikTok user.

"I’ve bought like 12 of these in all the different colours and styles," shared another.

While it may look like a simple racerback tank top at first glance, this top has built-in cups make for easy styling without worrying about bra straps. It also has a shelf bra lining for light support that's ideal for everyday wear.

Perfect on its own or as a layer, shoppers agree that this tank is "a must" for warm weather.

Uniqlo's Ribbed Cropped Sleeveless Bra Top has a built-in shelf bra for comfort. Image via Uniqlo.

$35 at Uniqlo

While this tank is currently available in five colours (black, off-white, grey, blue and orange), its popularity among TikTokers means that it won't be sticking around for long. Certain sizes and colours are already selling out, so be sure to grab one while you still can if you plan on adding the Ribbed Cropped Sleeveless Bra Top to your wardrobe.

For even more of Uniqlo's best finds for spring, shop our top picks for women below — starting at $20.

Women Mesh Long Sleeve Short Cardigan. Image via Uniqlo.

$50 at Uniqlo

Extra Stretch Airism Sleeveless Dress. Image via Uniqlo.

$50 at Uniqlo

Mock Neck Sleeveless Cropped Sweater. Image via Uniqlo.

$35 at Uniqlo

Chino Shorts. Image via Uniqlo.

$50 at Uniqlo

Airism Cotton Square Neck Cropped Bra Top. Image via Uniqlo.

$35 at Uniqlo

Women Pleated Straight Pants. Image via Uniqlo.

$50 at Uniqlo

Linen Blend Gathered Camisole Dress. Image via Uniqlo.

$70 at Uniqlo

Seersucker Easy Shorts. Image via Uniqlo.

$30 at Uniqlo

Women Ribbed Racer Back Cropped Tank Top. Image via Uniqlo.

$20 at Uniqlo

Ines De La Fressange Jacquard Crew Neck Cardigan. Image via Uniqlo.

$60 at Uniqlo

