Try a unique advent calendar: Top handmade picks from Etsy for the 2023 holidays

Shop for unique handmade advent calendars on Etsy. (Photos via Etsy shops: TwistStationery & KnottedSage)

If you can't imagine December without an advent calendar, well, you're in for a treat. While the classic chocolate ones are still awesome, why not shake things up a bit this holiday season?

Etsy, the go-to place for handmade novelties, has some pretty cool options (including a dog advent calendar!) that'll make your Christmas countdown extra special this year.

We've done some browsing and created a list of our favourite picks for you to explore. The only downside is that you'll have a hard time deciding which one to choose.

Keep scrolling for some fun advent calendars you won't find anywhere else.

Family Movie Advent Calendar (Photo via Etsy shop: TwistStationery)

This box contains 24 Christmas movies to watch leading up to the 25th. Each card features interesting trivia based on each film for a little fun fact.

$23 at Etsy

Coffee Advent Calendar (Photo via Etsy shop: YawnBrew)

This one's for the coffee lovers. It's filled with 24 coffees, meaning you can try a new flavour every day of December — it'll feel like Christmas every morning!

$67+ $74+ at Etsy

Personalized Wooden House Advent Calendar (Photo via Etsy shop: letteroom)

Not only is this an advent calendar, but also a cute piece of holiday decor. You can personalize it and fill it with whatever you want — making it a great reusable piece.

$67 at Etsy

Liquor Advent Calendar (Photo via Etsy shop: KnottedSage)

You can personalize this little liquor tree or leave it plain. It's made of natural birch wood and is designed to fit 24 mini liquor bottles. Keep in mind that it doesn't come with alcohol!

$79 $88 at Etsy

Advent Tokens (Photo via Etsy shop: BlueAngelCraftShop)

You'll receive 25 tokens inscribed with holiday-related treats, rewards and activities. For example: no chores, PJ day and more. There will also be five blank tokens for you to customize.

$9+ $14+ at Etsy

Hot Chocolate Advent Calendar (Photo via Etsy shop: YawnBrew)

Add some warmth to each day with 24 specially crafted hot cocoa blends. Enjoy flavours like candy cane, cinnamon roll and more.

$60+ $67+ at Etsy

Handcrafted Wooden Advent Calendar (Photo via Etsy shop: givingsundays)

This luxurious wooden advent calendar is the perfect heirloom piece to keep in your family for years to come. It features little white trees for added detail and removable drawers to fit your trinkets, treats and toys.

$325 at Etsy

Fill-Your-Own Advent Calendar (Photo via Etsy shop: PartyDropShop)

You can hang this advent calendar; the festive design will go perfectly with the rest of your holiday decor. It's another DIY option, meaning you can fill it with anything you'd like, year after year.

$30 at Etsy

Tea Advent Calendar (Photo via Etsy shop: YawnBrew)

You'll get not one but two tea bags every day leading up to Christmas! Now, you can enjoy delicious brewed real tea with a loved one. There are two options: loose-leaf or tea bags.

$51+ $57+ at Etsy

Activity Advent Calendar (Photo via Etsy shop: MysteryInteractive)

With this advent-urous calendar, you'll receive a progressive 24-day adventure where you'll have to solve a daily puzzle to advance to the next step.

$72 at Etsy

Stationery Advent Calendar (Photo via Etsy shop: JuneMoonCrafts)

If you're stationery-obsessed, you'll love this calendar filled with crafting and journaling material. You can purchase either the 12-day calendar or the full 24-day one.

$61+ at Etsy

Puppy Treat Tree Advent Calendar (Photo via Etsy shop: HandMadeInMadison)

Dogs deserve an advent calendar, too — and you can fill this one with 25 of your pup's favourite little treats. You can purchase it empty or pre-filled with biscuits!

$32+ at Etsy

