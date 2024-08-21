Unique hemp crop project is ready for harvesting

Guy Campbell - BBC News, Suffolk
·2 min read
Kitty Wilson Brown and her business partner Claire O’Sullivan stand together smiling in the middle of a green, sunlit hemp crop
Kitty Wilson Brown and her business partner Claire O’Sullivan are celebrating the start of their third hemp harvest [GUY CAMPBELL/BBC]

The founders of a unique project to grow hemp for fine fabric have a dream of reviving the fortunes of the ancient textile industry.

Kitty Wilson Brown, a weaver and artist, and Claire O’Sullivan, a creative entrepreneur, are about to start their third harvest of the crop near Metfield, Suffolk.

They said the production of fine hemp textile was an important and thriving industry for hundreds of years in the Waveney Valley.

They were granted a licence to grow hemp, a plant in the cannabis family, at Wakelyns Farm by the Home Office in 2022.

A colourful fabric made from hemp fibres is displayed on a white wall
The aim of the hemp project is to produce colourful, patterned fabric and revive the industry by involving the community with harvesting, processing the straw, spinning the fibre and weaving the cloth. [GUY CAMPBELL/BBC]

Working under the name Contemporary Hempery, the pair said their hemp project was the first in more than a century to bring the crop back to the area.

They also run a Hemp Harvest Retreat in August each year for people to stay at the farm, get involved with harvesting the crop and learn more about spinning, natural dyeing and weaving.

Ms Wilson Brown said: "We want to breathe new life into the the hemp weaving industry and we hope this sustainable crop can be turned into colourful fabrics for clothing, art and upholstery.

"As far as we know, we are the only people in the UK growing hemp specifically for fine linen and the fact that the crop requires no fertiliser, no herbicide, no pesticide and no irrigation is a huge part of its appeal."

Two people, one wearing a pink hat and the other a yellow skirt, harvest green hemp plants in a sunlit field
Kitty Wilson Brown (right) gathering hemp with her business partner Claire O’Sullivan [CONTEMPORARY HEMPERY]

According to a European Commission report, the carbon sequestering properties of hemp are remarkable.

In just five months one hectare (2.5 acres) of hemp can trap between nine and 15 tonnes of carbon dioxide.

The field-to-fabric operation at Metfield started in 2022 with just half an acre (0.2 hectares) of hemp, but this year three acres have been planted.

Ms O’Sullivan said the industry dwindled from the 18th Century because of competition from cheap imports of cotton and the last East Anglian hemp weaving company, in South Lopham, Norfolk, closed in 1925.

"Hemp is one of the most sustainable crops in the world. It has tap roots that can actually help revitalise the soil and remineralise it," she said.

"It sequesters more carbon than a new growth forest, it needs no chemical input and it grows so fast it cuts out all the weeds and leaves the land in better condition."

Follow Suffolk news on BBC Sounds, Facebook, Instagram and X.

More stories like this

  • Up next
  • Up next
  • Up next
  • Up next

Latest Stories

  • World's priciest supercars make their debut at California car show

    Automotive aficionados from around the globe flocked to California's Monterey Peninsula to celebrate cutting-edge design, engineering marvels and very expensive cars. The event is part of Monterey Car Week. (AP Video: Haven Daley)

  • Chip war: China is 5 years behind global leading-edge production, report says

    China lags global leaders by five years in commercial manufacturing of advanced logic chips and continues to fall behind in semiconductor manufacturing equipment, although Chinese companies have made progress in other areas, according to a new report. In leading-edge logic chip manufacturing, top players, such as Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (TSMC), are about five years more technologically advanced than Semiconductor Manufacturing International Corporation (SMIC), mainland China's

  • Ford, General Motors among 221,000 vehicles recalled: Check car recalls here

    The NHTSA recently announced recalls for 221,058 vehicles. This includes Ford and General Motors vehicles.

  • Elon Musk is moving X and SpaceX to Texas. The impact on staff culture and performance is likely to be big

    An HR expert explains the secret to a successful company relocation – and the biggest challenges

  • I’m 59 years old and my plan was to retire at 67 — but I'm tired and over the grind. Can I call it quits now?

    Spoiler: It depends.

  • Oil pipeline capacity to spare Canadian exports from looming rail dispute

    HOUSTON (Reuters) -A looming labor dispute at Canada's two main railroads is unlikely to significantly reduce oil exports to the United States due to excess capacity on Trans Mountain and other pipelines, people close to the matter said. North American shippers such as fertilizer supplier Nutrien and U.S. logistics firm C.H. Robinson are bracing for simultaneous stoppages at the Canadian operations of Canadian National Railway or CN and Canadian Pacific Kansas City (CPKC) that could cost the nation's economy billions of dollars. CN said last week it was putting in place an embargo on any new reservations for movement of hazardous materials, security-sensitive cargoes or refrigerated containers originating in Canada, starting on Thursday.

  • Critics call Ontario's ban of supervised drug consumption sites near schools 'a death sentence'

    The province's new rules will force more than half of the supervised injection sites in Ontario to either transition into treatment centres or close down — a move that Registered Nurses' Association of Ontario CEO Doris Grinspun calls 'a death sentence for people that use substances.'

  • Towers, data centres, Maple Leafs: What Canada's telecoms could sell to pare debt

    A low-growth environment may drive Rogers, BCE, Telus and others to divest non-core assets to pay down debt, a CIBC report says.

  • Top 3 TSX Dividend Stocks To Boost Your Portfolio

    With the Canadian TSX up over 5% and positive market sentiment returning, investors are keenly watching how the Bank of Canada's interest rate decisions will shape future opportunities. Amidst this backdrop, dividend stocks can offer a reliable income stream and stability for portfolios.

  • Rail Strikes Unlikely to Disrupt Canadian Oil Exports Thanks to Pipeline Boost

    Canadian crude oil exports to the U.S. remain largely unaffected due to the excess pipeline capacity available.

  • Julia Ormond Can Sue Disney and CAA for Failing to Protect Her From Harvey Weinstein

    A judge on Monday allowed Julia Ormond to proceed with allegations that Disney and CAA failed to protect her from Harvey Weinstein in the mid-90s. Suzanne J. Adams, a state court justice in Manhattan, denied the companies’ motions to dismiss the lawsuit, which claims that the entertainment conglomerate and the agency enabled Weinstein’s predatory behavior …

  • Chinese cement firms look for boom in African construction to make up for woes at home

    Chinese cement makers are looking to growth potential in Africa to make up for a shrinking domestic market amid a protracted property crisis and slow economic recovery at home. Thanks to its investment in Ethiopia, the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC) and Mozambique, major cement producer West China Cement Limited said its African operation was the major contributor of profits to the overall business last year. "High quality development in Africa will be a major focus in 2024 and beyond,"

  • India flags concerns with Disney-Reliance merger

    STORY: The proposed merger between the media assets of Walt Disney and Indian-owned Reliance Industries may have just been thrown a monkey wrench.An initial assessment by India's antitrust body of the proposed $8.5 billion deal has concluded that it could harm competition due to both parties' power over cricket broadcast rights.That's according to four sources who spoke to Reuters on Tuesday.It is the biggest setback so far for the planned Disney-Reliance merger, which aims to create India's biggest entertainment player. The combined company, which would be majority owned by Asia's richest man, Mukesh Ambani, would compete with Sony, Zee Entertainment, Netflix and Amazon, offering a combined 120 TV channels and two streaming services.It would also have lucrative rights, worth billions of dollars, to broadcast cricket on TV and streaming platforms.That's prompted the Competition Commission of India, or CCI, to privately warn Disney and Reliance that their grip on India's favorite sport may be too tight, raising fears over pricing power and the combined company's potential sway over advertisers.Cricket has a fanatical following in India, the world's most populous country with an estimated 1.4 billion people.The CCI has asked both companies to explain within 30 days why it should not order an investigation.Reliance, Disney and the CCI did not respond to requests for comment.

  • Jefferies analysts maintain 'Buy' on Alphabet despite antitrust risks

    Investing.com - Jefferies analysts reaffirmed their "Buy" rating for Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) on Sunday, despite ongoing antitrust concerns, following insights from a discussion with antitrust expert Glenn Manishin.

  • Canada rail stoppage poised to disrupt North American agriculture

    A looming stoppage of freight railway operations across Canada would disrupt North America's agricultural supply chain, snarling shipments of everything from wheat to fertilizer and meat. Unless last-minute labor agreements are reached, both Canadian National Railway and Canadian Pacific Kansas City, an effective duopoly, will shut nearly all freight rail services in Canada for the first time at midnight on Thursday. Canada is the world's top exporter of canola, used in food and biofuel, and of potash fertilizer, as well as the No. 3 wheat exporter.

  • Looking for work is a struggle and headhunters are making it even harder—More than 8 in 10 recruiters say they post ‘ghost jobs’

    Headhunters create fake postings frequently, but applicants can fight back.

  • Thinking of Retiring with Less by Claiming Social Security Early? Here's the Truth

    Hammered by inflation, recession fears and doubts about the future of Social Security, an increasing number of working Americans say they plan to claim their Social Security benefits early while staying on the job. Here are the factors driving this … Continue reading → The post More Workers Plan to Retire on Less Money by Claiming Social Security Early appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • 6 Ways To Add $100K to Your Retirement Savings, According to Financial Experts

    It's no secret that saving for retirement has become problematic for many Americans lately. Inflation, combined with soaring rates, have taken a toll on wallets and left little to set aside for later...

  • Disney agrees to have Florida wrongful death lawsuit decided in court

    (Reuters) -Walt Disney Co on Monday agreed to have a court decide a wrongful death lawsuit brought by a widower in Florida, after earlier arguing the case belonged in arbitration because the man signed up for a trial of streaming service Disney+ in 2019. The lawsuit was filed by the husband of a woman who died last year from an allergic reaction after eating at a restaurant in the Disney Springs shopping complex in Orlando. "We believe this situation warrants a sensitive approach to expedite a resolution for the family who have experienced such a painful loss," Josh D'Amaro, chairman, Disney Experiences told Reuters in an emailed statement.

  • US oil, gas M&A activity jumped 57% last year amid industry consolidation

    NEW YORK (Reuters) -Dealmaking activity in the oil and gas industry increased 57% last year as energy companies boosted development spending, driven by higher cash flows from profits in prior years, according to a report released on Tuesday. The increase was mainly driven by mega deals among integrated oil and gas companies. M&A activity is expected to continue this year and into 2025, driven by more mega deals, EY said.