John Legend Will Guest Star in 'This Is Us' Season 4

This Is Us season 4 is full of so many new faces. As show creator Dan Fogelman previously told GoodHousekeeping.com back in 2019: "We have a big plan of expansion. The show is intended to be the expansive ways our lives evolve and connect us with people. That starts happening more and more in season 4."

With that in mind, here is a full list of confirmed cast members for the current season of This Is Us. Some play a huge role in the Pearsons' lives, while others pop up less frequently. No matter what though, it's safe to assume that the majority of these cast members will make us cry at least once before the season finale. After all, it is This Is Us.

