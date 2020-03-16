USA Gymnastics Tried To Wish Simone Biles 'Happy Birthday' And She Wasn't Having Any Of It

From ELLE

When Olympic gymnast Simone Biles turned 23 over the weekend, she was inundated with 'Happy Birthday' messages, including one from the USA Gymnastics.

However, to the latter birthday wish the record-breaking gymnast's response was justifiably angry and direct.

After the organisation shared a montage of the most decorated American gymnast in history, Biles responded so that her 1.1 million followers could see her response that reads: 'How about you amaze me and do the right thing... have an independent investigation'.

how about you amaze me and do the right thing... have an independent investigation https://t.co/58Gc9QUk76 — Simone Biles (@Simone_Biles) March 14, 2020

Biles' reply refers to her continued plea to the organisation to hold an open and independent investigation into how the team's former doctor Larry Nassar was able to abuse young gymnasts for several decades.

Nassar - who Biles has accused of abuse as well as fellow US gymnastics champions Aly Raisman and McKayla Maroney - is currently serving a a life sentence after being found guilty of sexual abuse and possessing child sexual abuse images. At the sentence hearing for the former doctor in January 2018, 156 gymnasts read impact statements.

Photo credit: Alex Livesey - Getty Images More

At the end of January, USA Gymnastics offered survivors of Nassar's abuse a $215m settlement divided between them. Estimates as to the amount of claimants who have sued the organisation vary, but CNN has reported it to be between 300-400 claims.

Last month, Biles vented her frustration at the lack of announcement of an investigation by USA Gymnastics, saying that her anxiety was high as she continues to think about 'everything I don't want to think about'.

Ugh at the airport. Heading to team camp. Still want answers from USAG and USOPC. Wish they BOTH wanted an independent investigation as much as the survivors & I do. Anxiety high. Hard not to think about everything that I DON’T WANT TO THINK ABOUT!!! — Simone Biles (@Simone_Biles) February 29, 2020

'Don’t THEY also want to know HOW everything was allowed to happen and WHO let it happen so it NEVER HAPPENS AGAIN? Shouldn’t people be held accountable? Who do I ask??? I’m torn at this point....[sic]'

USA Gymnastics has so far not responded to Biles' tweet criticism over the need for independent investigation after wishing her 'Happy Birthday'.

Like this article? Sign up to our newsletter to get more articles like this delivered straight to your inbox. SIGN UP



You Might Also Like