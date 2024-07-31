Usher announces concert film
The singer-songwriter and dancer has revealed that he will be releasing a concert film titled Usher: Rendezvous in Paris on 12 September. The concert film, which will premiere in cinemas for a limited run, was filmed during his eight-show residency during Paris Fashion Week at La Seine Musicale in 2023. Rendezvous in Paris will take a behind-the-scenes look at Usher's life and will feature some of his biggest hits, including Yeah and Love In This Club. Usher wrote in an Instagram post on Tuesday…