Vanderpump Rules star Ariana Madix reveals how new boyfriend has changed her life, 10 months after 'scandoval'

Ariana Madix at the "Vanderpump Rules" Season 11 Premiere (River Callaway)

Ariana Madix has praised her new boyfriend for his "calming energy," something that the reality star is understandably grateful to have in her life after a whirlwind 10 months.

The Vanderpump Rules star found herself at the center of scandal – or should we say, 'scandoval' – in March 2023 when it emerged her partner of nine years had been cheating on her with Raquel Leviss, one of Ariana's best friends. After a very public break up, Ariana moved on with New York-based personal trainer Daniel Wai, and she has now told HELLO! that he has taught her to recognize and be grateful for things in her life that keep her grounded.

Ariana Madix and Daniel Wai (Instagram)

"I think he's such a grounding force and has a really calming energy, and I think that that's something that I'm really grateful for," Ariana said the premiere party for season 11, held in the Hollywood Palladium in Los Angeles on Wednesday January 17.

"Also, he's a Taurus and I'm a cancer, so it makes sense," she quipped.

Ariana Madix attends the premiere party for Season 11 of Bravo's "Vanderpump Rules" (Amanda Edwards)

Ariana and Daniel met in April 2023, just a month after the affair emerged, at Coachella Music Festival, where they were introduced by mutual friends. Daniel hails from New York, and college, he majored in computer science and worked in consultancy for several years before he pivoted to his current fitness profession after passing his National Academy of Sports Medicine (NASM) Certified Personal Trainer test.

"Today, I feel I have found my true calling and that is specializing in fitness and exercise that matches a client's goals, needs, and expectations," he shared on his website.

The pair have been enjoying long distance for the past nine months, although Ariana will be moving to New York City – temporarily, at least – as she will make her Broadway debut on January 29 as Roxie Hart in Chicago.

After a successful stint on Dancing with the Stars, the 38-year-old completed a series of singing, dancing and acting auditions to land the role for the eight-week limited run which tells the satirical story of how criminals can become celebrities, when Roxie Hart, a housewife and nightclub dancer, murders her lover and then deceives the public and the media with her lawyer Billy Flynn.

Although nervous, Ariana says that she had been "channeling" her nerves into excitement and has been viewing old performances from Ann Reinking and the 1942 Ginger Roberts film Roxie Hart which have been "really good inspiration".

Stream the premiere of Vanderpump Rules season 11 on January 30 on Hayu in Canada and Bravo in the US, and on January 31 on Hayu in the UK