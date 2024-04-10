Vanessa Hudgens' chocolate brown maxi captures chic, relaxed maternity style

@vanessahudgens - Instagram

If you're anything like me, date night dressing involves at least five outfits discarded on my bedroom floor, multiple photos sent to the girls' group chat and a last-minute panic on the doorstep before I finally feel ready to leave the house. Yep, deciding what to wear can be a struggle at the best of times. But when you're pregnant, trying to dress your growing and changing body is a whole other level of challenging.

Luckily, some of our fave celebs are currently sporting baby bumps, and serving plenty of maternity style inspo in the process. Like Suki Waterhouse, who made sure to document her unreal pregnancy style all the way up until she gave birth to her and Robert Pattinson's baby last month.

And Vanessa Hudgens, too, with the actress taking to Instagram a mere few hours ago at the time of writing to share a look at her seriously stylish ensemble for a night out with husband Cole Tucker.

In case you missed it, the actress iconically revealed she was expecting on the Oscars red carpet in March. Vanessa wore a figure-hugging black gown to highlight her growing belly before changing into a totally see-through Alberta Ferretti dress for the Vanity Fair after-party – ya know, just in case there was any doubt it wasn't a baby bump.

Her latest look is proof of her continued maternity style streak, with V donning a super flattering, not to mention chic AF, chocolate brown off-the-shoulder maxi dress with a thigh-high leg slit. The dress in question is from maternity brand Bumpsuit. With rushing down either side, it's made from a stretchy soft jersey knit fabric and double-lined for a supportive fit.

Halle Bailey, who recently welcomed her first child – a baby boy – took to the comments section of Vanessa's Instagram post, leaving three heart for eyes emojis beneath her mirror selfie. Other messages from fans also gushed over Vanessa's appearance, with comments reading, "Prettiest mama to be 🤎" and "MAMA IS GLOWING".

We couldn't agree more. Congratulations again, Vanessa!

