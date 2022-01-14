This mini-stationary bike lets you exercise while you work — and it's on sale

Amazon reviewers say this pedal exerciser is "great for a quick workout." (Photos via Amazon)

As COVID-19 cases continue to climb across the country, home offices remain the reality for many Canadians. For those looking to add a little more action to their home-bound 9-to-5, the Vangona pedal exerciser is a great place to start.

Scroll down to find out why hundreds of Amazon Canada reviewers say this under-the-desk stationary bike, currently on sale for 15 per cent off, is a great "home workout solution."

Vangona Mini Pedal Exerciser (Photo via Amazon)

$136 $160 at Amazon

The details

This portable pedal exerciser mimics the effects of a stationary bike in a convenient under-the-desk design. Complete with a multi-function LCD screen that tracks time, RPM, calories burned and more, the pedal exerciser offers ten resistance levels and is smooth and quiet, so you can work out while staying focused.

A convenient way to get your cardio in, the device can help reduce physical fatigue during the workday, enhance blood circulation and improve endurance levels. Additionally, every bike comes with a non-slip carpet, so it will stay in place while you pedal.

What people are saying

With an average rating of 4.4 stars and the title of "Amazon's Choice" for under-desk bikes, the Vangona pedal exerciser has become a home office must-have for hundreds of reviewers.

"The home workout solution," writes one shopper. Setting it up takes less than 10 minutes, and its compact design means "you can store it" anywhere. During the pandemic, it's been "[my] solution to working out."

It's "great for a quick workout," echos another user. The amount of exercise "I do has gone down significantly" since working from home and this bike allows for a "brief workout" without having to leave my desk.

It "runs smoothly" and makes "no noise." The flywheel is heavy and "keeps the momentum going."

While the pedal exerciser has earned top marks for its sturdiness and easy assembly, some shoppers note that while convenient, it does not fit under all desks.

It's "great while watching TV," but "not under a computer desk," writes one shopper. When I pedal, "my knees hit the table."

It "does the job," but it "doesn't fit under a desk," a second user writes.

The verdict

This "Amazon's Choice" pick for under desk bikes has earned more than 200 five-star reviews from shoppers. Sturdy, convenient and portable, reviewers say the pedal exerciser is "great for a quick workout." However, some users note that the bike is not suitable for all desk sizes, especially if you have longer legs.

The reviews quoted above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.

