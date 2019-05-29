The Varys moment from the Game Of Thrones documentary you might have missed

From Cosmopolitan

Watching Kit Harington get emotional during the final Game Of Thrones read-through gave us so many feels. This sweet moment happened during the Game Of Thrones documentary, The Last Watch.

Another interesting moment from the read-through came from Conleth Hill, who plays Varys. This moment, however, is less sweet and more salty. Realllllllllll salty.

In the scene where Emilia Clarke, who plays Daenerys, is reading her lines from the moment she sentences Varys to death by dragon breath, you can see Conleth throw his script into the middle of the table while everyone around him looks on awkwardly.

Twitter (doing what Twitter does best) has captured the moment, and is suggesting that Conleth feels as peeved about Varys’ death as viewers feel about the whole damn season.

conleth hill closing the script before finishing reading and putting it in the middle of the table with "i don't need your garbage" face is the mood of the whole season pic.twitter.com/Cx7iHdKsO3 - ellie (@odairannies) May 27, 2019

i really feel much worse about season 8 right now than i did before pic.twitter.com/BR5BN3GASg - Maris| conleth hill stan account (@LaSplitsville) May 28, 2019

we goin✈️ conleth hill stan account hours pic.twitter.com/nfRoOwkynE - maddie the bully (@jaimeelcnnister) May 27, 2019

THE WAY CONLETH HILL THREW HIS SCRIPT IN FRONT OF HIM AS EMILIA READ VARYS’ DEATH SENTENCE OH MY GOD pic.twitter.com/DCc4Su27yL - jos (@evesluisa) May 27, 2019

Conleth Hill, a two-time Laurence Olivier Award winner and a two-time Tony Award nominee, knows what’s good and what’s not good pic.twitter.com/n7c2XVCr7S - brienne of tarth fangirl (@LadyTarth) May 27, 2019

As well as Conleth’s reaction to Varys’ death, something else incredible came out of the documentary, filmed by Jeanie Finlay: Andy McClay.

Andy is an extra who has worked on GOT for all eight seasons, and his dedication and passion for all things Thrones is mind-blowing. He even came up with a name for his Stark soldier character: Aberdall Strongbeard.

One of Andy’s finest moments comes when he explains that at the end of shooting each season, the extras are given commemorative jackets. For season 8, he was given a Stark jacket featuring a direwolf, and the words “The King In The North” down the sleeve.

Photo credit: HBO More

Andy loves Jon Snow so much that he gave his jacket to Kit Harington. “He’s now trying to give me money for it,” Andy said. “But I won’t take no money for it. I just wanted to give Jon Snow his jacket, big time.”

At one point, he’s also spotted explaining to some fellow extras what the ‘club’ in club sandwich stands for…

Chicken and lettuce under bacon.

This is life-changing stuff.

